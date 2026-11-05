Comedian Iliza Shlesinger Performs For Service Members On USO Tour To Italy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shlesinger spent time with service members at four military installations across Italy, performing stand-up shows and leading comedy workshops

Arlington, VA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comedian and actor Iliza Shlesinger recently partnered with the USO on a tour to Italy, performing live stand-up comedy shows for service members stationed across four military installations in Vicenza, Aviano, Naples and Sigonella.

Along with live performances, Shlesinger led a comedy workshop with fellow comedian Hunter Hill at the USO center in Caserma Ederle, where they shared joke writing tips with those in attendance. The pair also held a meet-and-greet with service members at Naval Support Activity Naples. This was Hill's third tour with the USO, and his second alongside Shlesinger.

“I love my country and I love our troops, and that's why I keep coming back with the USO," said Shlesinger. "It's my greatest honor to perform for our military and their families, and getting to make them laugh is one of my favorite parts of what I do.”

Throughout the visit Shlesinger also toured a F-16 fighter aircraft and spent one-on-one time connecting with service members on base. Her husband, professional chef Noah Galuten, joined her as well for his second USO tour, where he led cooking demonstrations for service members and their families in Vicenza.

Photos: Iliza Shlesinger USO Tour to Italy

"We're extremely appreciative of Iliza, Hunter and Noah for sharing their talent and time with the military community in Italy," said Sarah Moll, USO Senior Director of Global Entertainment Production. "It's through USO tours like these, that we are able to create meaningful experiences that help strengthen the well-being of service members and their families."

A longtime supporter of the USO, Shlesinger has joined multiple tours since 2012, providing entertainment for more than 15,000 service members. Her previous tours have included visits to Afghanistan, Spain, Japan, Bahrain, Germany, Iraq and Poland, where she supported service members, uplifted their spirits and learned more about their experiences.

For service members and their families stationed in Italy, the comedy and cooking experiences provided much needed moments to recharge and opportunities to connect with others in their communities.

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Kamryn Buza USO...