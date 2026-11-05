Lost Money On Cerebras Systems Inc. Shares? The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigating Potential Securities Fraud After 19.6% Stock Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation centers on the June 24, 2026 news about Cerebras Systems Inc.; investors with losses may have potential claims to recover them

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerebras Systems Inc. ("Cerebras" or the "Company") investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses. The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of investors in Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS ), examining whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation centers on the disclosure about Cerebras Systems Inc. on June 24, 2026.

If you lost money on Cerebras Systems Inc. securities, share your Cerebras Systems Inc. loss information with the firm to learn about potentially pursuing a claim to recover your losses.

Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation at a glance



Date of disclosure: June 24, 2026

Share price decline: $44.46 per share, or 19.6% Closing price: $182.26 on June 24, 2026



What happened?

On May 14, 2026, Cerebras conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 30 million shares of common stock at $185.00 per share.

On June 24, 2026, Cerebras released its first quarter 2026 financial results, missing estimates, and disclosing that "[f]or the rest of 2026, in order to accelerate [the Company's] ability to service the significant near-term demand in [its] contracted backlog, [it has] chosen to make more capacity available sooner by temporarily renting [its] own systems back from an existing customer while [it] aggressively build[s] out and deploy[s] [its] own data center capacity." Further, the Company revealed that " [t]he additional cost of renting third-party capacity will depress core Cloud and other services margin temporarily from current levels."

On this news, Cerebras' stock price fell $44.46, or 19.6%, to close at $182.26 per share on June 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 28, 2026, Culper Research published a report regarding Cerebra's chips' durability and its depreciation assumptions. The report alleges that Cerebras's wafer-scale chips last only 1.5 to 2.5 years in the field due to thermal expansion issues from continuous“dummy operations” so the chips never cool. Culper says draft IPO filings through December 2025 gave equipment useful lives of 1.5 to 3 years, and that four months later Cerebras nearly doubled them to 3 to 5 years, inflating margins.

On this news, Cerebras' stock fell $6.75 or 5.66% to close at $112.56 on October 28, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"Cerebras Systems Inc. shares dropped 19.6% after it was disclosed on June 24, 2026 that Cerebras had missed first quarter 2026 estimates and would temporarily depress its core Cloud and other services margin by renting third-party capacity, including its own systems back from an existing customer. Our investigation will look at whether investors had complete and accurate information before that disclosure," said Frank R. Cruz of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz.

What should Cerebras Systems Inc. investors do now?

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is investigating potential claims on behalf of Cerebras Systems Inc. investors. Investors who lost money can visit the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation page, email..., or call 310-914-5007.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

Questions and answers about the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation

Who is eligible? Investors who purchased Cerebras Systems Inc. securities and suffered losses may have claims, and can contact the firm to find out whether the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation affects them.

What does a securities fraud investigation involve? In the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz is examining whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Is there a lawsuit? This release announces an investigation by The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against Cerebras Systems Inc., investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

How are attorneys' fees handled? The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz works on contingency, so Cerebras Systems Inc. investors pay no attorneys' fees up front. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses come only from a recovery, if there is one, and require court approval.

Information for whistleblowers

Anyone with non-public information about Cerebras Systems Inc. should consider their options to assist the investigation or participate in the SEC Whistleblower Program. The program allows whistleblowers who provide original information leading to a successful SEC enforcement action to receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Frank R. Cruz at 310-914-5007 or email....

About The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz investigates and prosecutes securities fraud and corporate malfeasance class actions. With nearly 20 years of litigation experience, the firm focuses on complex securities class actions and gives each client personal, one-on-one attention throughout the legal process.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation page, The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Culper Research Press Release

Cerebras Systems Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz



Contact

Frank R. Cruz

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

Los Angeles, CA

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-914-5007

Follow The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW

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