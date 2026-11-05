From A Calabasas Kitchen To A Major Spirits Distributor: Six13 Liqueur Is Turning Heads Just 14 Weeks After Launch

Beautifully sculpted liqueur bottle

Mexcor welcomes the emerging fig & apple liqueur into its brand family, recognizing its distinctive craftsmanship, early consumer momentum and huge potential.

- Karen Schmidt, FounderCALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Just 14 weeks after entering the market, Southern California-based Six13 Fig & Apple Liqueur has secured a major distribution partnership with Mexcor. The collaboration kicks off with an initial order of 160 cases, marking a significant milestone for the emerging premium brand.Known for discovering distinctive spirits and bringing innovative products to consumers, Mexcor recognized a unique opportunity in Six13. The partnership couples Mexcor's established distribution expertise with an independent brand built on originality, craftsmanship, and a bold vision for what a modern liqueur can become.For Six13 founder Karen Schmidt, the announcement represents an extraordinary new chapter in a personal journey that began long before the brand reached bar shelves. Following a breast cancer diagnosis, Schmidt began looking at life with a newfound clarity. Approaching her 60th birthday, she embarked on a bucket-list trip to Greece, where a simple fig-and-apple salad served beneath the Acropolis in Athens on June 13, 2022, sparked an idea that followed her home to Calabasas.Schmidt passionately developed and refined her creation through 113 handcrafted kitchen versions before partnering with a master distiller to bring Six13 to life. While the creative roots remain firmly planted in Southern California, the liqueur is today professionally blended and and bottled in Georgia."Breast cancer didn't make me fragile. It made me intentional," says Schmidt. "Six13 was born out of that decision to stop waiting for 'someday.' I wanted to create something genuinely different-something that would inspire people to experiment, entertain, and discover flavors they hadn't experienced before."Breaking into the spirits industry is notoriously difficult for independent brands, yet Six13 has quickly captured momentum. In its first 14 weeks, the product has earned placements on 29 restaurant cocktail menus and established a growing presence in specialty liquor markets across Southern California.With its distinctive fig-and-apple profile, toasted pecan and warm spice notes, and a balanced 24% ABV, Six13 offers a versatile alternative to conventional cocktail modifiers. Designed to complement rather than overpower base spirits, it seamlessly elevates bourbon, whiskey, gin, tequila, vodka, and rum. It adds a new dimension to familiar classics like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, and Negroni, while inspiring entirely new creations."My greatest ambition is to see Six13 find its way onto home bar carts," Schmidt explains. "I want someone to discover it, bring it home, pour it into their favorite cocktail, and realize they've just created something extraordinary. You don't have to be a professional bartender to make a beautiful cocktail." To aid that discovery, the brand's website, PourSix13, features 26 accessible cocktail recipes.Beyond the cocktail glass, Six13's unique flavor profile is already inspiring culinary artisans across the country. In San Diego, Sheena Lyte of CatchHer Adult Infused Ice Cream has developed a Six13-infused fig-and-apple ice cream. In Los Angeles, chocolatier Chef Jeffray D. Gardner of Marsatta Chocolate has utilized the liqueur in a handcrafted bonbon. Additionally, at SpringHouse Restaurant on Lake Martin, Alabama, Executive Chef Pete McKenny has integrated Six13 into a savory holiday fig-and-apple glaze."Watching talented culinary professionals discover their own ways to use it has opened an entirely new world of possibilities," Schmidt says.By joining the Mexcor family of brands-part of the family-owned Morales Beverage Group-Six13 gains a strong foundation to introduce its versatile liquid to a broader audience of restaurants, specialty retailers, and home mixologists."Creating Six13 was never simply about bringing another bottle to market," says Schmidt. "It was about creating something that didn't already exist. Having Mexcor recognize that potential is incredibly meaningful."About Six13Six13 is a premium fig-and-apple liqueur founded in Calabasas, California, and inspired by a life-changing journey to Greece. Crafted to elevate cocktails without overpowering their base spirits, Six13 offers a distinctive balance of fig, apple, toasted pecan, and warm spice notes. At 24% ABV, it is designed for versatility in cocktails, culinary creations, and entertaining.Media Contact:...PourSix13Instagram: @PourSix13

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From a Calabasas Kitchen to a Major Spirits Distributor: Six13 Liqueur Is Turning Heads Just 14 Weeks After Launch News Provided By Six13 Liqueur November 05, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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