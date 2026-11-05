MENAFN - EIN Presswire) TEZ completes SOC 2 and annual PCI DSS assessment with A-LIGN, giving clients independent proof their payment and guest data are secure.

- Mike Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, TEZ Technology

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TEZ Technology Completes SOC 2 Compliance and Annual PCI DSS Assessment with A-LIGN

Independent validation reinforces TEZ's commitment to protecting payment and client data across its valet and parking platforms

TEZ Technology, announced it has completed its SOC 2 examination with independent assessor A-LIGN.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 evaluates how an organization manages client data against the Trust Services Criteria, including security, availability and confidentiality. A Type 2 report goes beyond confirming that controls are designed properly. It verifies that those controls operate effectively over an extended review period.

TEZ also completed its annual Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) assessment with A-LIGN. PCI DSS is the globally recognized framework for securing cardholder data and validates the controls TEZ maintains to protect payment information processed through its platforms.

Together, the two independent reviews give TEZ clients in hospitality, healthcare, municipalities, airports, and condo/HOA communities documented assurance that their customer and payment data are handled to recognized industry standards.

“Our clients trust us with personal and payment data from thousands of guests, patients, residents, and travelers every day,” said Mike Simmons, Chief Executive Officer, TEZ Technology.“Completing our SOC 2 examination shows our security controls work consistently over time. Paired with our annual PCI DSS assessment, it reflects a continuous commitment to protecting that data, and it's a standard our clients should expect from every technology partner.”

About TEZ Technology

TEZ Technology pioneered text-based valet in 2011 and has led app-free parking ever since. Today, TEZ powers seamless, ticketless experiences for hotels, hospitals, airports, municipalities and residential communities, with no app download and no paper ticket. Guests simply text, tap and go. The TEZ platform includes TEZVALET for valet operations, TEZPARK for app-free self-park payments and enforcement, and TEZLENZ for real-time analytics that turn parking data into revenue decisions. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, TEZ helps operators run leaner, earn more and deliver a better first and last impression. Learn more at teztechnology.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is a cybersecurity compliance partner trusted by more than 6,400 organizations worldwide, delivering audits across frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI, FedRAMP and HITRUST. Learn more at a-lign.

Media contact

Mike Fuerstenau, Director of Marketing, TEZ Technology

...

Mike Fuerstenau

TEZ Technology

+1 469-453-2000

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TEZ Technology Completes SOC 2 Compliance and Annual PCI DSS Assessment with A-LIGN News Provided By TEZ Technology November 05, 2026, 20:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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