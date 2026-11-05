DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT's MARK PARISER AND TONY PEYROT NAMED TO TRUSTED ADVISOR TOP BUSINESS MANAGER LIST

Mark Pariser

Tony Peyrot

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partners Mark Pariser and Tony Peyrot have been recognized in the "2026 Trusted 100: Business Manager List.""The annual list recognizes 100 of the most respected and influential business managers across music, entertainment, and sports, with honorees nominated by fellow professionals throughout the global advisory community," states the publication.Pariser's experience and expertise make him "a go-to for clientele in and around Hollywood, from actors and directors to international executives and entrepreneurs," highlights the feature. As a CPA and Partner at DPP, Pariser serves as the financial "quarterback" for his clients. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, he has established himself as one of the entertainment industry's most trusted and forward-thinking business managers. Pariser oversees all facets of financial stewardship for his elite clientele, combining advanced tax and estate planning, investment oversight, and complex deal negotiations to protect wealth and support long-term growth.Peyrot is a trailblazer in entertainment business management. "I have helped guide the careers of creative talent in music, film/tv and content creation for over 30 years," he shared with the publication. "In addition to being a CPA, I have a Masters in Taxation and am a Registered Investment Adviser." A Partner at Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot, Peyrot has spent more than three decades advising leading creative and executive talent on complex financial, tax, and business matters. Known for his ability to bring clarity to sophisticated financial challenges, he serves as a trusted advisor to acclaimed writers, directors, actors, producers, musicians, and high-net-worth individuals seeking to preserve and grow their wealth.Pariser and Peyrot have also been recognized as Top Business Managers by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Jonathan Fitzgarrald

Equinox Strategy Partners

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DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT'S MARK PARISER AND TONY PEYROT NAMED TO TRUSTED ADVISOR TOP BUSINESS MANAGER LIST News Provided By Equinox Strategy Partners November 05, 2026, 20:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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