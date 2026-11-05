Great Kids Launches Little Connections To Help Families And Professionals Build Meaningful Connections Through Play

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COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Great Kids, Inc. has announced the launch of Little Connections, a play-based activity resource designed to help parents, caregivers, and professionals create meaningful interactions with young children while supporting early learning and development.Designed for use by both families and professionals, Little Connections turns everyday play into opportunities for connection, exploration, and development. The resource combines easy-to-use activity cards with accompanying videos, giving caregivers practical ideas for engaging with children and professionals accessible tools to support meaningful interactions with families.Ultimately, Little Connections makes it easier to turn simple, everyday activities into meaningful moments that strengthen relationships and support children's growth."Some of the most meaningful opportunities for children to learn and grow happen through everyday interactions with the people who care for them," said David Bird, Chief Executive Officer of Great Kids, Inc. "Little Connections gives parents, caregivers, and professionals simple, engaging tools to make the most of those moments, strengthening relationships while supporting children's development through play."Little Connections includes two volumes, each offering 45 activity cards and 45 accompanying videos accessible through QR codes.Volume 1: Birth to Five provides developmentally appropriate activities organized into three age groups: birth to one, ages two to three, and ages four to five. Each activity includes an "Extend It" feature with ideas for building on the experience and encouraging continued exploration and learning.Volume 2: Unique Needs offers activities designed to support children with varying developmental needs. Activities include one-, two-, and three-star complexity ratings to help parents, caregivers, and professionals identify an appropriate starting point, along with "Adapt It" suggestions for making activities more accessible and responsive to each child's needs.Together, the two volumes offer practical, flexible ways to support meaningful interactions across a range of developmental stages and abilities.Little Connections helps parents, caregivers, and professionals:- Encourage meaningful caregiver-child interactions through play- Support early learning and development through engaging activities- Find simple, ready-to-use ideas for everyday interactions- Adapt activities to meet children's individual needs and abilities- Extend learning through everyday experiences and continued explorationWith its combination of simple activities, practical guidance, and accessible video demonstrations, Little Connections helps make meaningful connections part of everyday life, whether at home or in a professional setting.Little Connections expands the Great Kids family of evidence-informed resources designed to strengthen relationships between children and their caregivers.For more information, visit GreatKidsInc.###About Great KidsGreat Kids, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping communities nurture strong relationships between children and their caregivers. The organization provides evidence-based curricula, training, and resources to professionals working with children and families, with a focus on promoting positive parenting and family relationships.

Antoinette Bolen

Great Kids, Inc.

+1 800-906-5581

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Great Kids Launches Little Connections to Help Families and Professionals Build Meaningful Connections Through Play News Provided By Great Kids, Inc. November 05, 2026, 20:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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