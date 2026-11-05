COAF's 23Rd Annual Holiday Gala To Celebrate Armenian Heritage And Honor Distinguished Leaders In NYC

Joe Manganiello, Caitlin O'Connor, Araksya Karapetyan, Haig Boyadjian, and Garo Armen at the 2025 COAF Gala at The Plaza

Sev Ohanian, 2026 COAF Gala Honoree

Pamela & the Late Edward Avedisian, 2026 Gala Honorees

Filmmaker Sev Ohanian and philanthropists Pamela and the late Edward Avedisian to be honored December 12 as COAF advances its mission to empower Armenian youth.

- Dr. Garo H. Armen, Founder & Chairman of COAFNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) will host its 23rd Annual Holiday Gala,“Honoring Heritage. Building Tomorrow,” on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at Cipriani 25 Broadway in New York City. Bringing together philanthropists, community leaders, and advocates from across the Armenian diaspora, the evening will celebrate Armenian heritage, recognize distinguished honorees, and raise critical funds to expand opportunities for children and families in rural Armenia.Building on the momentum of last year's landmark Gala, which raised over $8 million, this year's event will highlight COAF's expanding impact and its ambitious vision for the future, including the development of a second COAF SMART Center in Armavir and plans for additional centers in Armenia's southern Syunik region.Celebrating Excellence and Philanthropic LeadershipThis year's Gala will recognize extraordinary individuals whose contributions to philanthropy, culture, and the Armenian community reflect COAF's commitment to creating lasting change.Pamela Avedisian and her late husband, Edward Avedisian, will be honored with COAF's Empowering a Generation Award in recognition of their extraordinary generosity and longstanding commitment to advancing opportunities for Armenia's children. Among COAF's earliest and most dedicated supporters, the Avedisians have helped strengthen transformative initiatives that provide young people and families in rural communities with access to education, essential services, and pathways to a brighter future. Their philanthropic legacy continues to inspire generations of Armenians.Sev Ohanian, the Academy Award-nominated and Golden Globe-winning producer and screenwriter, will receive COAF's Lifetime Achievement Award, recognizing his accomplishments in the entertainment industry and his commitment to celebrating and elevating Armenian identity. Known for his work on critically acclaimed films including Sinners, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Creed III, Ohanian has emerged as an influential voice in contemporary filmmaking while remaining deeply connected to his Armenian heritage.“Our Annual Gala is a powerful reminder of what we can accomplish when the Armenian community comes together around a shared vision,” said Dr. Garo H. Armen, Founder and Chairman of COAF.“As we honor individuals whose achievements and generosity inspire us, we also look ahead toward the future - bringing transformative opportunities to more children and families across rural Armenia. The continued support of our community makes that vision possible.”An Evening of Inspiration, Culture, and CommunityThe Gala will feature moving stories from young people whose lives have been transformed through COAF's programs, musical performances by talented young artists from Armenia, and special guest appearances celebrating the enduring connection between Armenia and its global diaspora.The evening will be co-hosted by Araksya Karapetyan, Emmy Award-winning anchor of Good Day LA, and Haig Boyadjian, COAF's Vice President of Development.For over more than two decades, COAF's Annual Holiday Gala has brought together distinguished figures from philanthropy, entertainment, and the Armenian community, becoming a signature celebration of collective impact and commitment to Armenia's future. Last year's event at The Plaza featured Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and COAF Ambassador, Andrea Martin; actor and COAF Board Member, Joe Manganiello; Armenian comedian, Kev Orkian; and Grammy Award-winning Motown legend, Thelma Houston. Honorees included the Tacorian Family of Los Angeles who received the Empowering a Generation Award for their advocacy and support of COAF over the years. Notable guests from previous Galas include Leonardo DiCaprio, Vanessa Williams, Steve Martin, Gloria Gaynor, and more.Expanding Opportunities Across Rural ArmeniaSince 2003, COAF has worked to strengthen rural communities through comprehensive initiatives in education, healthcare, child and family services, and economic development.Central to this mission is the innovative COAF SMART Center model, which provides children and youth with access to free, high-quality educational programming and opportunities often unavailable in rural communities.Established in 2018, COAF's flagship SMART Center in Lori serves approximately 2,000 students weekly from surrounding communities, offering 19 programs including technology, languages, arts, science, and sports.Building on the success of the Lori Center, COAF is advancing the development of its second SMART Center in Armavir, with an anticipated opening in 2028. The organization is also planning future expansion into the Syunik region, with proposed SMART Centers in Goris and Kapan.Together, these efforts represent a long-term vision to bring the benefits of the SMART model to children and families across Armenia, regardless of where they live.The Gala serves as COAF's main fundraising vehicle of the year, and all contributions made support the organization's efforts in expanding its SMART initiative. COAF aims to eventually expand the SMART Center model to each region of Armenia, allowing their team to reach children in more villages. Proceeds from the Gala will support the organization's mission to transform rural communities and expand access to the opportunities that enable children and families to thrive.For Gala tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to make a donation in support of COAF's mission, visit .About COAFThe Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing rural communities in Armenia through education, healthcare, social services, and economic development. Since its founding in 2003, COAF has impacted over 150,000 lives across seven regions of Armenia. Through its innovative SMART Centers and holistic community initiatives, COAF equips youth with the tools, skills, and resources needed to thrive in a globalized world.Learn more at coaf.

Haig Boyadjian

Children of Armenia Fund (COAF)

+1 917-344-0310

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2025 COAF Annual Holiday Gala Recap

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COAF's 23rd Annual Holiday Gala to Celebrate Armenian Heritage and Honor Distinguished Leaders in NYC News Provided By Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), VAT 02569972 November 05, 2026, 20:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, International Organizations, Movie Industry, World & Regional



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