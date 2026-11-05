PETROCOIN® IS EVOLVING BY CONVERTING PASSIVE ASSETS INTO PERFORMING ASSETS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Houston-based PetroCoin Limited Liability Company (ERC20-PTCN, PetroCoin) is pleased to announce it has recently begun pursuing partnerships to move existing passive mineral assets toward active production. Management expects this work to begin producing results over the next several quarters.With the onset of passive mineral assets converting to productive mineral assets, PetroCoin will begin an initiation of a cash distribution program for its token holders in year 2027. As the cash distribution program is laid out and constructed more details will be made available.Kürt Neübauer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of PetroCoinstated,“The relationships which have been forged over the past several years are beginning to show fruit by changing the status of a number of our asset holdings into revenue streams.” Mr. Neubauer continued by saying,“As more and more projects mature and become a candidate for conversion from passive to performing assets, our token's value will surely continue to gain stronger value.” Mr. Neubauer concluded by saying,“The importance of converting passive assets into working assets transforms idle value into active cash flow that builds long-term wealth. This is why conversion matters. PetroCoin is evolving and the conversion from idle assets into performing assets will prepare the way for future cash distributions to its token holders.”About PetroCoin Limited Liability CompanyPetroCoin Limited Liability Company's PetroCoinis a global innovator in diversified investments and a groundbreaking business in acquisition and development of hard assets within the energy, high conductive, rare-earth metals and precious metal markets. In times of economic uncertainty, bond yields skyrocket but when bonds sell off alongside stocks, there is nowhere for traditional investments to find cover. Cash and hard assets become king and when cash finally inflates away buying power only hard assets remain and become the only safe place to grow wealth. By exchanging PetroCoinassets for energy assets, high conductive metal assets, rare earth metal assets and precious metal assets the PetroCointoken is never tied directly to any particular asset but carries the value of the combination of assets it holds.General DisclaimerPetroCoin Limited Liability Company, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company (the“Manager”), as investment manager to PetroCoin(the“Issuer”) is not registered as an investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission or any state's securities commission. The Blockchain-based digital token (each, a“PetroCoinToken” and together“PetroCoinTokens”) of the Issuer will be offered under separate private offering memoranda (the“Offering Memoranda”) at a future date to be disclosed, and will have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“ Securities Act“), nor any state's securities laws, and are sold for investment only pursuant to an exemption from registration with the SEC and in compliance with any applicable state or other securities laws. PetroCoinTokens are subject to certain restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. Investors should be aware that they could be required to bear the financial risks of this investment for an indefinite period of time.Certain information contained in this document constitutes“forward -looking statements” which can be identified by use of forward-looking terminology such as“may,”“will,”“target,”“should,”“expect,”“attempt,”“anticipate,”“project,”“estimate,”“intend,”“seek,”“continue,” or“believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Due to the various risks and uncertainties, actual events or results in the actual performance of PetroCoinTokens may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward- looking statements. The Manager is the source for all graph and charts, unless otherwise noted.This document is for information purposes only. It should not be considered as an offer to sell, or solicitation to buy any security or token.For more information, please visitMedia Contact:Kürt Neübauer...

Kurt Neubauer

PetroCoin Limited Liability Company

+1 281-206-2668

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PETROCOIN® IS EVOLVING News Provided By PetroCoin Limited Liability Company November 05, 2026, 20:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Technology



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