How To Choose Between Haitong Plastic's 100 Ml And 120 Ml PETG Lotion Bottles

MENAFN - GetNews)"Zhejiang Haitong Plastic Industry Technology Co., Ltd."Haitong Plastic offers high-clarity PETG lotion bottles in 100 mL and 120 mL sizes. Both have a 42.6 mm outer diameter and measure 157 mm and 176 mm tall with caps fitted, respectively. This guide helps skincare brands compare carton fit, dispensing performance and decoration options before requesting samples or a quote. The range also includes matching PETG airless bottles and cream jars.

Zhejiang Haitong Plastic Industry Technology Co., Ltd. (Haitong Plastic) manufactures high-clarity PETG bottles for skincare packaging. Its 100 mL and 120 mL bottles have the same 42.6 mm outer diameter, while the 120 mL bottle is 19 mm taller with the cap fitted. Buyers sourcing packaging for a new product or refreshing an existing line can use these dimensions to narrow their options before requesting samples.



100 mL PETG lotion bottle. 42.6 mm outer diameter and 157 mm total height with cap.

120 mL PETG lotion bottle. 42.6 mm outer diameter and 176 mm total height with cap.

Matching PETG airless bottles. Available in 30 mL, 40 mL and 50 mL. Matching cream jars. Available in 30 g, 50 g and 100 g.

The transparent series lets buyers evaluate lotion bottles, airless bottles and cream jars together while selecting a dispensing format for each formula. The series lists PETG, PP, ABS and PE across its formats. Buyers with specific material or formula-contact requirements can request a breakdown by component for the configuration they plan to sample.

Choosing Between 100 mL and 120 mL

When replacing existing plastic bottles, compare the target fill and available carton height before choosing between Haitong Plastic's two PETG cosmetic bottles. The 100 mL bottle measures 157 mm with its cap, while the 120 mL bottle measures 176 mm. If the project calls for a different closure or dispensing head, confirm the assembled dimensions of that configuration before approving the carton or artwork. Compare the printable area on each sample separately if both sizes will carry the same design.

For a new product, compare samples filled with the intended formula. An empty sample shows the shape of the bottle. A filled sample shows where the fill line sits and how much of the formula remains visible once the label or decoration is applied. Evaluating both sizes under the same lighting makes the comparison more useful.

Before approving either bottle, test dispensing consistency and check for leakage with the intended formula and closure. Share the same sample configuration with the contract filler so the production team can verify line fit and closure application before the order is placed.

Clear PETG Finishes and the 2026 Seoul Showcase

Haitong Plastic showcased high-clarity PETG packaging at interCHARM Korea, held July 1–3, 2026, at COEX in Seoul. The company's exhibition recap described packaging that supported finishes such as spray coating, hot stamping, UV printing and custom logo decoration. Buyers discussed dimensions, artwork, mold lead times and delivery schedules with the company's team at the show.

For a clear lotion bottle, compare an undecorated sample with one carrying the proposed finish. A coating or printed panel can change how much of the formula remains visible, while a logo that reads clearly on an empty bottle may be harder to see once the bottle is filled. Confirm which finishes are available for the selected bottle and closure, then review the decorated parts together.

Coordinating Packaging for a Lotion and Treatment

A skincare brand pairing a daily lotion with a concentrated treatment could sample both Haitong Plastic PETG lotion bottle sizes alongside a 30 mL airless pump bottle from the transparent series. That gives the team a way to compare lotion fill and shelf presentation while checking whether the treatment bottle looks consistent with the rest of the line.

The design team can review logo placement and finish across the packs, while the packaging engineer evaluates how each formula dispenses after storage. If the brand later adds a cream, it can compare the 30 g, 50 g and 100 g matching jars against the intended fill and carton. A shared finish reference gives the supplier a common visual target across all three formats.

What to Include in a PETG Bottle Quotation Request

Specify the bottle capacity, target fill, formula type, preferred closure or dispenser, decoration, expected order quantity and required delivery window. If the lotion bottle and treatment pack need to ship together, include that in the brief. The supplier can then confirm which formats use existing molds and which would require new tooling or components.

Ask how the minimum order quantity applies to each size, color and finish. Request separate timelines for sampling, any tooling and production so the team can plan for approvals before setting a launch date. For a multi-format order, ask the supplier to itemize bottles, closures, decoration, tooling and packing. This makes it easier to compare the first production run with future reorders.

When approving a sample, record the artwork position, color reference and closure combination. Keep that information with the quotation so the buyer, filler and supplier can refer to the same specification during production.

Request Samples and a Production Quotation

Shortlist the Haitong Plastic PETG lotion bottle sizes and finishes you want to evaluate. Request samples for formula, dispensing and filling-line checks. Once your team approves the configuration, submit the expected order quantity and delivery window for a production quotation.

About Haitong Plastic

Founded in 2001 in Shaoxing, Zhejiang, Zhejiang Haitong Plastic Industry Technology Co., Ltd. develops and manufactures cosmetic packaging containers. Its work spans product development, mold making, production and surface decoration. Alongside its PETG skincare packaging range, Haitong Plastic offers acrylic bottles, acrylic containers, PP cream jars, empty plastic jars and vibration massage bottles.