UV Glass Primer Coatings Achieve Boil-Water Resistance Through Advanced Resin Formulation Strategies
Why Is Boil-Water Resistance So Important?
In practical applications, glass coatings are often exposed to:
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High humidity environments
Cleaning agents and detergents
Temperature fluctuations
Hot water and steam
Long-term outdoor weathering
Without a robust interfacial bond, moisture can penetrate the coating-glass interface, leading to:
Adhesion loss Whitening or blistering Edge delamination Reduced product lifetime
For manufacturers of household appliances, decorative panels, and architectural glass, passing boiling water tests has become an essential quality requirement.
What Properties Should a UV Glass Primer Resin Have?1. Excellent Adhesion to Glass
Glass surfaces contain abundant hydroxyl groups (Si–OH), making polarity and chemical interaction crucial.
An ideal resin should provide:
✔ Strong substrate wetting✔ High interfacial bonding strength✔ Compatibility with silane coupling agents
Modified acrylates generally outperform conventional standard epoxy acrylates in demanding glass applications.
2. Low Water Absorption
Water resistance begins with molecular design.
Resins with lower water uptake can better maintain adhesion after prolonged moisture exposure, reducing hydrolysis and interfacial degradation.
Key characteristics include:
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High crosslink density
Low residual monomer content
Balanced flexibility and rigidity
Controlled hydrophilic functionality
3. Low Curing Shrinkage
Glass is a rigid, dimensionally stable substrate.
Excessive UV curing shrinkage generates internal stresses that may not be visible initially but often become failure points during boiling water or humidity tests.
Therefore, low-shrinkage modified oligomers are highly preferred for glass primer formulations.
UV Curing Alone or Dual-Curing Systems?
This is a common question among formulators.
UV Single-Curing Systems
Suitable for:
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Decorative glass coatings
Indoor applications
High-speed production lines
General adhesion requirements
Advantages:
Fast production speed Lower processing costs Simplified manufacturing
UV + Thermal Dual-Curing Systems
For demanding applications, dual-curing often delivers superior performance.
Additional thermal curing can:
Increase crosslink density Reduce water absorption Improve heat resistance Enhance hydrolytic stability Strengthen long-term adhesion
This approach is widely used in:
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Home appliance glass panels
Automotive interior glass components
Architectural decorative glass
Functional glass coatings
As performance requirements continue to rise, dual-curing technologies are becoming an important industry trend.
The Role of Silane Coupling Agents
Can excellent boil-water resistance be achieved without silane coupling agents?
In most cases, the answer is no.
Silane coupling agents create chemical bridges between inorganic glass surfaces and organic polymer networks, dramatically improving durability.
Common options include:
A-174 (Methacryloxy Silane)
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Excellent compatibility with UV systems
Participates in free-radical polymerization
Widely used in transparent glass coatings
Recommended dosage: 1–2%
A-187 (Epoxy Silane)
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Superior hydrolytic stability
Excellent for dual-curing systems
Preferred for high-end industrial applications
Proper silane selection often determines whether a coating passes or fails boiling water tests.
Ever Ray Solution: 12011 Modified Acrylate for Glass Primer Applications
To address these challenges, Guangdong Ever Ray Environmental Material Co., Ltd. offers 12011 Modified Acrylate, specifically designed for UV glass primer formulations.
Key Benefits
Outstanding adhesion on glass substrates Low curing shrinkage Excellent transparency Good yellowing resistance High compatibility with silane coupling systems Suitable for both single-cure and dual-cure formulations
Recommended Applications
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Decorative glass coatings
Home appliance glass panels
Glass printing primers
Functional and protective coatings
Architectural glass systems
Premium packaging glass decoration
By combining appropriate resin selection, silane technology, and optimized curing processes, manufacturers can achieve durable coatings capable of meeting increasingly demanding market requirements.
Looking Ahead: The Future of UV Glass Coatings
The market trend is clear:
Faster curing is no longer enough. Durability, moisture resistance, and long-term reliability are becoming the new standards for UV glass coatings.
As industries pursue higher performance and sustainability, advanced modified acrylates and dual-curing technologies will continue to play a key role in next-generation glass coating solutions.
At Ever Ray, we remain committed to supporting customers with not only innovative materials, but also formulation expertise and application development services.
If you are working on glass primer systems or facing adhesion challenges, we would be happy to discuss solutions together.
... WhatsApp: +86 18029628893
About us
Guangdong Ever Ray Environmental Material Co., Ltd. established in 2006,is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the R&D and manufacturing of oligomers for UV curable resin such as expoxy acrylate, polyurethane acrylate(water borne, aliphatic urethane,aromatic urethane), polyester acrylate, pure acrylate and other special functional modify acrylate oligomers.
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