Denny's Brings The Booth To The Post: America's Diner Extends Its Veterans Day Thank You

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local franchise owners bring complimentary Grand Slam breakfasts to VFW posts in four markets, ahead of free Veterans Day Grand Slams at participating Denny's nationwide

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2014, Denny's has said thank you to veterans and active-duty military members by serving more than two million complimentary Grand Slams on Veterans Day. This year, America's Diner is extending that tradition beyond its booths, with local franchise owners bringing breakfast to Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) posts in the days leading up to November 11.

Through Denny's new catering program, franchise owners in four markets will provide complimentary Grand Slam gatherings at local VFW posts. For veterans who gather there for friendship and support, including those who may not be able to visit a restaurant, the meals bring a familiar Denny's welcome to their own community table.

“Veterans Day means a great deal to me as a Navy veteran,” said Chris Bode, president and chief executive officer of Denny's.“I'm proud of our franchise owners and restaurant teams who make veterans feel welcome year after year. Not every veteran can get to one of our booths, so this year, our owners are bringing breakfast to them. Sharing a meal and saying thank you in person matters.”

The gatherings reflect the local relationships at the heart of America's Diner: franchise owners and restaurant teams serving their neighbors, one meal at a time. Each participating owner will provide a Grand Slam Buffet Bundle for up to 50 people at no charge to the post:



Friday, November 6: VFW Post 5220, Oak Lawn, Illinois. Hosted by franchisee John Metz.

Sunday, November 8: VFW Post 1760, Mesa, Arizona. Hosted by franchisee Rahul Haria.

Sunday, November 8: VFW Post 2111, Chula Vista, California. Hosted by franchisee David Beshay. Tuesday, November 10: VFW Post 8790, Houston, Texas. Hosted by franchisee Clyde Rucker.



The visits also introduce another way communities can gather around Denny's food, with catering bringing the America's Diner experience beyond the restaurant.

Local media are invited to attend the VFW gatherings. For event details, photography or interviews with participating franchisees, contact Denny's media team.

America's Diner. Your booth is waiting.

On Wednesday, November 11, Denny's will welcome active, non-active and retired military personnel to participating restaurants nationwide for a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon local time. Eligible guests must present a valid military ID or DD-214 to redeem the dine-in offer.*

Veterans, bring someone you love. Families and friends, invite a veteran you'd like to thank. Find a participating restaurant at Dennys.com and plan a breakfast together.

Who are you sharing a booth with?

Denny's is inviting guests to begin the celebration now: tag a veteran you'd love to share a booth with this Veterans Day, then help tell their story. Share a photo of the veteran you're honoring, tell us what they mean to you, or post a favorite moment from your Denny's visit. Tag @dennysdiner and use #VeteransDayAtDennys to join the celebration.

From the local VFW post to a familiar restaurant booth, America's Diner is making room for a meal, a story and a personal thank-you to those who served.



*Free Original Grand Slam on 11/11/26 only from 5am-noon local time. Includes active, non-active and retired military personnel. Dine in only. Must show valid Military ID or DD-214. At participating Denny's restaurants. Selection and prices may vary. Not valid for online orders. While supplies last. Beverage not included. No substitutions.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C.- based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming Guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny's provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night.

Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny's is ready to delight Guests whenever and however they want to order.

Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for EducationTM scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids' Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Media Contact

Colton Grace

(864) 492-6719

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at