CENTEGIX® Brings Healthcare Workforce Safety To The Forefront At HLTH 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As workplace violence threatens staff well-being, patient care, and financial stability, CENTEGIX highlights the organizational impact of faster emergency response

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTEGIX ®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, will join healthcare leaders at HLTH 2026, November 15–18 in Las Vegas, to address a persistent industry challenge: workplace violence and its far-reaching impact on healthcare organizations.









Findings from the CENTEGIX 2026 Healthcare Workforce Safety Repor, surveying 639 healthcare professionals, reveal the urgency:



68% experienced workplace violence in the past year.

48% say personal safety concerns affect their ability to deliver compassionate patient care. 54% consider safety and security measures very important when evaluating employment opportunities.



These findings underscore that workplace violence is more than a security concern. Its effects extend to workforce well-being, retention, patient care, and organizational performance.

Accelerating Response. Strengthening De-Escalation.

While prevention and de-escalation training remain essential, healthcare workers also need immediate access to support when situations escalate. Faster notification and precise locating abilities can help security and clinical response teams intervene earlier, reinforce de-escalation efforts, and coordinate assistance before incidents worsen.

The CENTEGIX Safety Platfor ® connects CrisisAlert TM wearable duress technology with precise location information and coordinated emergency response. Staff can discreetly request immediate assistance from anywhere on campus, indoors or outdoors, without relying on a personal device.

"Healthcare workers shouldn't have to choose between their personal safety and caring for patients," said Andrea Greco, SVP of Healthcare Safety, CENTEGIX. "When staff can request immediate assistance and responders know exactly where they're needed, organizations are better positioned to support de-escalation, protect their workforce, and maintain continuity of care."

The Business Case for Workplace Safety

Workplace violence creates financial and operational pressures through staffing disruptions, turnover, and workers' compensation costs. Investing in faster response and comprehensive safety programs can help healthcare organizations reduce these risks while strengthening workforce retention and patient care.

Leaders attending HLTH 2026 can meet with the CENTEGIX team to explore strategies for accelerating emergency response and strengthening workplace safety.

Schedule a meeting with the CENTEGIX team in Las Vegas at .

About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, protecting more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states. The CENTEGIX Safety Platform® brings together solutions for daily safety operations and emergency management, from CrisisAlertTM wearable safety technology, visitor management and locating, student movement, and communications to digital mapping, alert activated video, and reunification. Together, these solutions help organizations manage safety in every moment of every day, from behavioral and medical incidents to the most serious emergencies. CENTEGIX serves K-12 and higher education, healthcare, government, commercial, and public safety organizations nationwide.

Media Contact

Robb Monkman

Chief Marketing Officer, CENTEGIX

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