Strive Robotics Raises $3M+ To Build Physical AI For Manufacturing

Strive Robotics Team in the Lab

Strive Robotics Factory Transition

Strive Robotics, founded by MIT alumni, is developing adaptable robots for high-mix manufacturing, starting with workflows around existing industrial equipment.

- Paul GuiloffBOSTON, MA, CANADA, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Strive Robotics, a robotics company developing physical AI systems for manufacturing, announced today that it has raised more than $3 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Hi Ventures, followed by Grid Capital, Tenon Ventures and Thin Capital, with participation from additional investors supporting the company's development and early deployments.Strive Robotics is building robotic systems for high-mix manufacturing environments, where parts, jobs and production requirements change frequently and traditional fixed automation can be difficult or costly to deploy.Rather than automating only a single movement or machine, Strive is focused on the complete workflow around industrial equipment. These workflows can include preparing fixtures, handling materials, loading and unloading parts, interacting with machine interfaces, verifying results and determining when human intervention is required.The company's approach is designed to work with equipment manufacturers already have on their factory floors. Strive's robots can physically interact with existing machinery, including human-machine interfaces, buttons, doors and other controls, reducing the need to redesign an entire production environment around the robot.“Manufacturing has made enormous progress automating high-volume, highly repeatable processes, but much of the work in high-mix environments still requires people because the workflow changes constantly,” said Paul Guiloff, co-founder of Strive Robotics.“We believe the next generation of industrial robots needs to understand and execute the broader workflow, adapt as production changes and work with the equipment that is already in the factory.”Strive Robotics was founded by MIT alumni Craig Cheney (CEO), Geehoon Park (CTO) and Paul Guiloff (CRO), combining experience in advanced robotics, engineering, product development and building industrial businesses.The company is developing its technology directly with manufacturers and grounding its product development in real production tasks. Its initial work focuses on manufacturing environments where skilled employees spend significant time operating and tending equipment, particularly during workflows that are too variable for conventional fixed automation.Strive's technology combines robotic manipulation, workflow intelligence and specialized tooling with the ability to operate existing machine interfaces. The company is also developing what it calls an Apprentice Mode, an approach intended to make it easier for robots to learn and adapt to production workflows rather than requiring every task to be programmed from scratch.The new financing will support continued product development, hiring and deployments with manufacturers as Strive moves from prototype systems toward sustained operation in production environments.“Our goal is not to replace the factory infrastructure that already works,” Guiloff said.“It is to build robots capable enough to work within that infrastructure and flexible enough to take on the kinds of jobs that manufacturers still struggle to automate.”Strive Robotics is currently working with manufacturers to identify production processes that combine repetitive work with meaningful variability-tasks where greater automation could increase throughput, expand production capacity or enable additional shifts.The company is also expanding its engineering team as it prepares for its next phase of deployments.Manufacturers interested in exploring potential applications and engineers interested in joining the company can learn more at Strive Robotics.About Strive RoboticsStrive Robotics develops adaptable robotic systems for high-mix manufacturing. Its physical AI platform is designed to perform complete production workflows using existing industrial equipment, combining robotic manipulation, specialized end effectors, machine-interface operation and workflow intelligence. Strive Robotics was founded by MIT alumni and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.Learn more:Careers: /careers

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Strive Robotics Raises $3M+ to Build Physical AI for Manufacturing News Provided By Kalwarowsky Consulting Services Inc. November 05, 2026, 20:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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