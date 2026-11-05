Shepherd Leadership Announces New Book Challenging Traditional Servant Leadership By Author Nick Westbrook

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Shepherd Leadership, Nick Westbrook challenges leaders to look beyond results and self-sacrifice to ask a more important question: Are the people entrusted to your care thriving?

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shepherd Leadership, a leadership model built on the four responsibilities of a shepherd, announced the upcoming release of Shepherd Leadership: Become a Leader People Will Follow For Life, published by Maxwell Leadership/Forefront on January 26, 2027. The book argues that leaders can spend years serving the people around them without actually developing them, and it offers a model for leaders in business, coaching and family life who want their influence to produce lasting growth rather than dependence. The book was written by Nick Westbrook, a restaurateur, speaker, coach and host of The Shepherd Leadership Podcast.







Shepherd Leadership Cover

For decades, leaders have been encouraged to serve more, sacrifice more and put others first. But what if those efforts, however well-intentioned, aren't actually producing stronger, healthier or more capable people?

In his new book, Shepherd Leadership: Become a Leader People Will Follow For Life (Maxwell Leadership/Forefront, Jan. 26, 2027), leadership enthusiast Nick Westbrook challenges the limitations of traditional servant leadership and offers a different model rooted in the shepherd leadership model.

His premise: You can exhaust yourself serving people and never actually lead them.

Westbrook calls this the danger of creating people who are "over-served and under-led." Leaders may spend their days meeting needs, solving problems and carrying burdens, yet fail to develop the very people they're responsible for leading.

The result? People who depend on their leaders rather than grow under their leadership.

"Your sacrifice is not a strategy" is a central message of Westbrook's approach. Service matters, but service alone is not a complete leadership strategy.

From Servant Leadership to Shepherd Leadership

Westbrook's perspective was born from personal failure. Despite achieving professional success, his relationships and leadership were suffering. At a personal low point, a mentor encouraged him to revisit Psalm 23, where he discovered a model that fundamentally changed how he understood his responsibility to others.

The familiar passage revealed the four characteristics of a faithful shepherd that Westbrook believes apply to leadership at work, at home, on the athletic field and in community organizations:



Know: Understand the people entrusted to your care.

Guide: Lead them toward growth, responsibility and purpose.

Protect: Establish boundaries, confront challenges and provide accountability. Provide: Equip them with what they need to flourish.

Drawing on the shepherd metaphor, Westbrook argues that effective leadership requires more than good intentions or personal sacrifice.

The Ultimate Test of Leadership Is Whether Your People Thrive

Westbrook also introduces THRIVE, a framework that challenges leaders to evaluate the condition of their people through six qualities: Thankful, Healthy, Responsible, Inspired, Vital and Enthusiastic.

Rather than measuring success solely through organizational performance, the framework asks leaders to consider whether the people they lead are growing in health, responsibility, purpose and engagement.

It's a shift that challenges conventional leadership thinking across business, ministry, coaching and family life.

Westbrook's message isn't that leaders should stop serving, but that your leadership doesn't stop at serving.

A successful leader doesn't simply produce results or make life easier for others. A successful leader shepherds people to become stronger, healthier and positioned to thrive.

Shepherd Leadership offers a practical, values-based approach for purpose-driven leaders who want their influence to produce lasting growth in the people they serve.

Westbrook's challenge is simple: Shepherd those entrusted to you so they will THRIVE, and become a leader others can follow for LIFE.

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About Nick Westbrook



Nick Westbrook is a restaurateur, leadership enthusiast, speaker, coach and author whose approach to leadership was shaped by his own experience of professional success and personal crisis. Drawing on his background in education, coaching, business and organizational leadership, Westbrook helps leaders cultivate healthier teams and thriving organizational cultures through biblical wisdom and practical leadership principles.



SUGGESTED INTERVIEW QUESTIONS

Shepherd Leadership by Nick Westbrook

1. What do you mean when you say, "Your sacrifice is not a strategy"?

2. Are we rewarding the very leadership behaviors that cause burnout?

3. How can leaders recognize when they're winning at work but losing at home?

4. What does it mean to be "over-served and under-led"?

5. How did your personal crisis transform your approach to leadership?

6. What did the shepherd leadership model teach you that you had previously overlooked?

7. Have leaders confused servant leadership with self-sacrifice?

8. What can today's leaders learn from a shepherd's journey to leadership?

9. What are the four responsibilities of a shepherd leader, and how do they work?

10. How can leaders establish healthy boundaries without feeling selfish?

11. Why are accountability and difficult conversations essential to compassionate leadership?

12. Are we measuring leadership success the wrong way?

13. Why are leaders particularly vulnerable to burnout?

14. What would you tell a leader who believes everything will fall apart if they step away?

15. What's the one change leaders can make today to build healthier teams without burning themselves out?

16. Where can people find a copy of the book and connect with you online?







Nick Westbrook Headshot

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Christina Hanks

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