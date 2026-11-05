Next Generation Of Skilled Talent Gathers At SAIT For National Skilled Trade And Technology Week

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 700 students got a hands-on look at the possibilities of careers in the skilled trades and technologies today as Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) brought National Skilled Trade and Technology Week (NSTTW) to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT), in Calgary.

The interactive event, held at SAIT, gave students the opportunity to roll up their sleeves, try new skills and discover career pathways in a wide range of sectors. Through approximately 15 Try-A-Trade® and Technology and 11 exploratory activities led by educators and industry experts, students explored everything from welding, culinary arts and autobody repair to carpentry and cabinetmaking, to name a few. Special guests included Ray Massey, President of Skills/Compétences Canada; Janet Segato, Associate Vice President, Academic, SAIT; Elder Betty-Lou Crazyboy Manyfeathers; and Carter Kokot, a WorldSkills Team Canada 2026 Bronze Medalist in Automobile Technology. SAIT students who competed and medaled at WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 were also on hand to inspire the next generation of skilled trade and technology professionals.

Adding to the excitement, SCC announced that Calgary will host the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) 2027, on May 27 and 28 at the BMO Centre. SCNC will bring together some of Canada's most talented young skilled trade and technology Competitors and shine a national spotlight on the opportunities available in these rewarding careers.

“National Skilled Trade and Technology Week is about showing young Canadians that there are exciting and in-demand career opportunities waiting for them in the skilled trades and technologies,” said Shaun Thorson, Chief Executive Officer, Skills/Compétences Canada.“Today's event at SAIT gave students the chance to experience these careers firsthand, connect with industry professionals and see where their skills could take them. With Canada facing a growing need for skilled workers, inspiring the next generation to explore these pathways has never been more important.”

An important focus of the event was Numeracy, one of the nine Skills for Success identified as fundamental to success in the workplace. Students discovered how this skill is used every day across skilled trade and technology careers. To learn more, visit Skills for Success.

“As demand for skilled trade professionals continues to grow in the years ahead, connecting Calgary-area students with these pathways is more important than ever. Today's experience can help them discover a future they may not have considered and see how programs like SAIT's apprenticeships, diplomas and dual-credit opportunities can help them get there”, said Alan MacLean, Director, Office of Apprenticeship, SAIT.

NSTTW, taking place November 1–7, 2026, is an annual SCC initiative designed to raise awareness among youth, educators, parents and the public about the diverse career opportunities available in the skilled trades and technologies. Throughout the week, SCC's provincial and territorial Member Organizations are hosting hands-on activities, demonstrations and events in communities across Canada. Initiatives such as NSTTW are helping students discover that the skills they are learning today can lead to rewarding careers tomorrow.

Canada's skilled trades are facing a growing demand for new talent. According to Statistics Canada, approximately 700,000 skilled trade workers are expected to retire between 2019 and 2028, underscoring the importance of encouraging more young Canadians to consider careers in the skilled trades and technologies.

For more information about NSTTW, visit Skills/Compétences Canada's NSTTW webpage.

About Skills/Compétences Canada

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada's future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. For more information, visit .

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Media Contact: Michèle Rogerson , 613-266-4771, ...

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