Lagoon Valley Expands Its Outdoor Lifestyle With Six New Pickleball Courts

New amenity reflects community's commitment to recreation, wellness, and sustainable living

- Curt Johansen, Development Director

VACAVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At Lagoon Valley, recreation is more than an amenity. It's part of everyday life. Complementing the recent grand opening of the Linear Park at Fall Fest, the Bay Area's first Conservation Community will soon welcome the completion of six new pickleball courts, expanding its growing collection of outdoor amenities while offering residents another way to stay active, connect with neighbors, and enjoy the beauty of the surrounding landscape.

Conveniently located just off Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, Lagoon Valley's meticulously crafted planned community blends thoughtfully designed neighborhoods with more than 1,300 acres of permanently protected open space, creating a lifestyle centered on recreation, sustainability, and connection to nature.

The new state-of-the-art courts are an extension of Lagoon Valley's commitment to its live-work-play lifestyle, offering residents another opportunity to spend time outdoors with their community, and enjoy the scenic surroundings that make Lagoon Valley unique.

“At Lagoon Valley, every amenity is designed for residents to spend more time in nature and more time together,” said Curt Johansen, Development Director.“The new pickleball courts reflect our commitment to state-of-the-art design, active living, and creating places where residents can connect while enjoying the natural beauty that surrounds them The new courts comprise Phase One of our beautiful new Event Center complex, which will include farm-to-table dining, banquet facilities, fitness, and a multi-pool Swim Center.”

Highlights of the new courts include:

●Seven-layer cushioned playing surfaces designed to reduce joint impact and support longer, more comfortable play.

●Strategic court placement that reduces wind interference while protecting expansive views overlooking Lagoon Valley Park and the surrounding hillsides.

●Integrated lighting that extends play into the evening.

●Over 1,000 feet of separation from residential neighborhoods, preventing noise impacts.

●Professional-level spacing and low-height fencing between courts.

●App-controlled entry for convenient reservations and secure access.

●Save My PlayTM court-mounted camera technology that allows players to capture, replay, and relive memorable rallies and matches.



Whether enjoying a friendly match, sharpening their skills, or simply taking in the surrounding scenery, residents will discover another way Lagoon Valley brings nature and recreation into everyday life.

Lagoon Valley's Visitors Center is located at 200 Mount Royal Road, just off Highway 80 near the town of Vacaville and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Join the interest list at Lagoon-Valley.

About Lagoon Valley

The Lagoon Valley residential home builders are trailblazers, using green building principles, conserving energy and water, and setting the tone for the next generation of sustainable home building in California. Located just off Interstate 80 between San Francisco and Sacramento, the Bay Area's first Conservation Community will provide homes adjoining vast open spaces, wildlife preserves, while also walkable to neighborhood shops, restaurants, and multiple parks, with convenient access to all that Northern California has to offer.



Leigh-Anne Anderson

Gauger + Associates

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Lagoon Valley Expands Its Outdoor Lifestyle with Six New Pickleball Courts News Provided By Gauger + Associates November 05, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management



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