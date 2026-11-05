Onsport AI Raises Pre-Seed Round To Spot Injury Risk In Real Time

Ahmad Ishaq (left) and Brett Burman (right), co-founders of OnSport AI, whose computer vision platform analyzes athlete movement to flag injury risk.

Patent-pending computer vision platform has agreements across NBA, NCAA, international basketball and pro soccer, and is expanding into military applications

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OnSport AI, a computer vision and machine learning company that flags injury risk during live play, today announced it has closed a $2 million pre-seed round. The company is based in Miami and also has an office in Orange County, Calif.The funding will go toward product development, growing the engineering and biomechanics teams, scaling partnerships across professional and collegiate sports, and advancing the company's military work.OnSport AI's patent-pending software analyzes athlete movement to identify elevated injury risk in real time and after the fact. Grounded in biomechanics and cognitive modeling, it gives performance staff, medical teams, and front offices objective insight into the factors that lead to injury.The company has agreements in place with organizations across the NBA, NCAA, international basketball, and professional soccer. It is also finalizing league-wide enterprise agreements to provide data services for digital media and fan engagement. Beyond sports, OnSport AI is applying the same movement analysis and injury risk identification to support the health, readiness, and performance of service members.“Nothing derails a season like injuries, and it's terrifying to make decisions without the right data,” said Brett Burman, Co-Founder and CEO of OnSport AI.“If I'd had OnSport AI, I have no doubt my team would have been better positioned to succeed, on the court and financially. The platform lets organizations see what the human eye can't and act on it. This funding lets us bring that to more teams, more leagues and industries that carry the same physical strain as professional athletes.”“Our technology was built for high-stakes environments where readiness is everything,” said Ahmad Ishaq, Co-Founder of OnSport AI.“The same insights that help protect a professional athlete can help protect any worker, whether in the military or the labor sector. We're grateful to our investors for backing a team that combines deep domain expertise with proven experience building and scaling technology companies.”-More -About the FoundersBrett Burman has nearly two decades of experience at the highest levels of basketball, having coached throughout the NCAA, NBA, and NBA G League. As general manager of the London Lions, he led the organization to the EuroCup Final Four, making it the most successful team in United Kingdom history.Ahmad Ishaq is a serial entrepreneur with two decades of experience in military work and innovation. He has incubated and exited multiple companies, including co-founding StatusPRO, the NFL-licensed virtual reality product.Adam Petway, PhD is a founding member of OnSport AI and leads its biomechanics work. He is the former lead biomechanist for the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers and a published researcher in biomechanics and injury identification.# # #About OnSport AIOnSport AI is a computer vision and machine learning company specializing in biomechanics and cognitive processing as they relate to injury risk. Its patent-pending software identifies injury risk in real time and in post-event analysis for professional sports organizations, leagues, digital media partners and the military sector. Founded by industry experts from professional sports and defense technology, the company works with organizations across the NBA, NCAA, international basketball and soccer. For more information, visit .

Caroline Underwood

Kreps PR & Marketing

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OnSport AI Raises Pre-Seed Round to Spot Injury Risk in Real Time News Provided By Kreps PR & Marketing November 05, 2026, 20:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Military Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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