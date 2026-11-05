PMG And Rmtlabs Bring Motivational Resonance To CTV Buying, Delivering 25% Higher ROAS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) RMTLabs is working with FreeWheel to close the gap in ad-content-audience alignment with a new signal that leverages motivations that drive consumer response

- Scott Sutton, Sr Director, CKE RestaurantsNEW YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PPMG, the global independent platform company, and RMTlabs, the motivational intelligence company, today shared new results from RMTLabs' motivational targeting in programmatic CTV, delivered through FreeWheel. For Carl's Jr., RMTLabs motivational signals delivered 25% higher return on ad spend (ROAS) than the campaign average, based on PMG's campaign measurement using credit card purchase data. Following those results, PMG is doubling down on RMTLabs for the client's upcoming campaigns.Marketers have spent more than two decades perfecting who they reach, what they say and where their ads appear. Yet those decisions have largely been optimized in silos, leaving a critical gap between the ad and the content experience around it. RMTlabs is working with partners like PMG and FreeWheel to close that gap with a new signal that creates continuity across the audience, creative and content environment, aligning all three around the motivations that drive consumer response.That signal is RMTLabs' Motivational Resonance. People subconsciously screen out most of the ads in front of them and let through the ones that speak to what drives them as a person. That connection is what makes an ad register, stick in memory, and build preference for the brand. And when the content around the ad taps into those same motivations, the effect is amplified. Resonance optimizes for that motivational alignment across the person, the ad, and the content. When all three align, advertising works harder and drives more sales.“Growing sales, especially with customers who are new to the brand, is the hardest thing to move in QSR, and it's the number we care about most,” said Scott Sutton, Senior Director, Paid Media Strategy & Investment at CKE Restaurants, parent company of Carl's Jr. and Hardee's.“What stood out with RMTLabs is that we weren't guessing which audience fit the ad. Our creatives were matched to the people and content with the same motivations, and the results showed up in real consumer spend.”“Marketers have mastered the Who, the What and the Where. The WHY is the missing signal that connects all three,” said Stefan Maris, Co-Founder and CEO of RMTLabs.“When the person, the ad and the content share the same motivations, the ad works harder and sells more. RMTlabs turns that alignment, what we call Motivational Resonance, into a unique and powerful premium buying signal for CTV.”RMTlabs scores each creative for the motivations it evokes. Through FreeWheel, that creative is then paired with the audiences and the content that share those motivations, in curated deals buyers can activate on leading demand-side platforms (DSPs).“Bringing RMTlabs motivational signals into FreeWheel gives buyers like PMG a new layer of decisioning on premium supply,” said Larry Allen, Vice President, Global Strategy at FreeWheel.“RMTlabs' approach is powerful in that it aligns the content, the audience and the creative, all in real time.”Sources: PMG campaign measurement using credit card purchase data, Carl's Jr. Q3 2026 campaign.###About RMTLabsRMTLabs is a motivational intelligence company that makes why people buy actionable and measurable. Its platform scores the ad, the audience and the content on one spine of 16 core Motivations; their alignment, Resonance, drives sales lift. RMTLabs' model is grounded in neuroscience, built on two decades of research and extensively validated with Wharton Neuroscience and the ARF. Its motivational signals cover more than 300 million opted-in consumers and activate across CTV, linear, streaming and digital. RMTLabs is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program. Learn more at rmtlabs.About PMGPMG is a global, independent marketing platform company helping the world's most iconic brands unlock their potential. Powered by amazing people and our proprietary operating system Alli, PMG turns intelligence into momentum, driving lasting business impact with tailored solutions that sit at the intersection of business, marketing, and advertising. Developed in-house, Alli gives brands the immense benefits of unified media, data, creative, and strategy within a single, scalable solution. With offices in New York, London, Dallas & Fort Worth, Austin, Atlanta, Boston, Brighton, Costa Rica, Cleveland, Düsseldorf, Mexico City, and Toronto, PMG's team is made up of more than 1,000 employees globally. The firm's work for brands like Apple, Nike, CKE Restaurants, Dropbox, Zoom, Experian, Intuit, Kohler, Sephora, Travelex, and Whole Foods has received top industry awards, including Cannes Lions and Adweek Media Plan of the Year. PMG has also received recognition as MediaPost's 2025 Independent Agency of the Year, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, Best Workplaces for Women, and is the only company named to Ad Age's Best Places to Work 11 years in a row. For more information, visit pmg.About FreeWheelFreeWheel empowers all segments of streaming advertising ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We provide the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. With offices in New York, Chicago, London, Paris, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit freewheel, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Audrey Steele

RMTLabs

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PMG and RMTlabs Bring Motivational Resonance to CTV Buying, Delivering 25% Higher ROAS News Provided By RMTLabs November 05, 2026, 20:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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