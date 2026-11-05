Indiana Flow Highlights Water Softener And Whole-Home Filtration Installation

The official Indiana Flow logo, serving Indianapolis and surrounding communities.

- Omar Saltagi, Co-Owner of Indiana FlowINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Indiana Flow, a licensed and insured, family-owned plumbing company, is highlighting its water softener installation and whole-home water filtration services for homeowners in Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Noblesville, Zionsville, and McCordsville, Indiana. The services help homeowners protect plumbing and appliances from scale buildup and improve the water used throughout the home.Indiana Flow is owned and operated by brothers Ahmad and Omar Saltagi and holds Indiana plumbing license PC12000053. Its technicians also handle water heater installation and repair, and every completed job carries a 1-year labor warranty."We install water softeners and filtration the same way we do every job, with clear pricing up front and work we stand behind," said Omar Saltagi, co-owner of Indiana Flow.Homeowners across Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Noblesville, Zionsville, and McCordsville can request water softener installation, whole-home water filtration, or water heater installation from the same licensed, insured team.FAQWhat water treatment services does Indiana Flow offer?Indiana Flow offers water softener installation and whole-home water filtration, along with water heater installation and repair, drain repair, sewer line service, leak detection, and residential and commercial plumbing.Which areas does Indiana Flow serve?Indiana Flow serves Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Noblesville, Zionsville, and McCordsville, Indiana.Is Indiana Flow licensed and insured?Yes. Indiana Flow is a licensed and insured, family-owned plumbing company holding Indiana plumbing license PC12000053, and every completed job carries a 1-year labor warranty.About Indiana FlowIndiana Flow is a licensed and insured, family-owned residential and commercial plumbing company based in Indianapolis, IN, owned and operated by brothers Ahmad and Omar Saltagi. The company serves Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Westfield, Noblesville, Zionsville, and McCordsville, offering water heater installation and repair, water softeners, water filtration, drain repair, sewer line service, leak detection, pipe repair and repiping, shower and tub installation, gas piping, sump pumps, and commercial plumbing, backed by a 1-year labor warranty on every job. Indiana plumbing license PC12000053. Learn more at indianaflow.Indiana Flow9753 Crosspoint BlvdIndianapolis, IN 46256(317) 463-3569...Media ContactAhmad Saltagi, Co-Owner / Omar Saltagi, Co-OwnerIndiana Flow...(317) 463-3569

Ahmad Saltagi, Co-Owner / Omar Saltagi, Co-Owner

Indiana Flow

+1 317-463-3569

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Indiana Flow Highlights Water Softener and Whole-Home Filtration Installation News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 05, 2026, 20:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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