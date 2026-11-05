NYF Radio Awards® Announces 2027 Grand Jury As It Celebrates 70 Years Of Audio Excellence

Acclaimed Industry Leaders from Over 20 Countries Unite to Judge the Year's Most Outstanding Audio Storytelling

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York FestivalsRadio Awards, celebrating 70 years of creative excellence in audio storytelling, announced the esteemed 2027 Radio Awards Grand Jury.Bringing together more than 100 leading audio professionals from over 20 countries, this year's Grand Jury reflects the global reach and creative energy of today's audio industry. The jury includes award-winning producers, directors, journalists, writers, and sound artists working across documentary, entertainment, news, sports, and corporate audio.Representing a wide range of international networks, production studios, and digital publishers, these industry leaders will bring their experience and creative perspectives to the evaluation of this year's entries, recognizing excellence in the craft and impact of audio storytelling."Every year, we work with our Advisory Board - all industry thought leaders - to make sure that our categories recognize the innovative audio storytelling being created today and reflect our commitment to the power of the individual voice. Their collective wealth of hands-on knowledge, their commitment to excellence and the proven mastery of their craft in the world of sound shows how robust the world of radio is today - and we gain a 360-degree perspective into our ever-changing and interconnected world. The insights into the paths to the future from this international brain trust ensures that NYF's Radio Awards will continue to honor world-wide excellence across all platforms.”-Rose Anderson, Executive Vice President, New York Festivals.The 2027 Radio Awards Grand Jury represents leading organizations across the global audio and media landscape, including: BBC, SiriusXM, CBC, Radio Television Hong Kong, Aramco-MPD, Busan E-FM, Radioinfo & Radio Today, RNZ, Penguin Random House UK, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, Hot 102.7 FM, Accompany Studios, Ocean FM, De Capes et de Mots, Almost Tangible, eyesoundTM, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Copper Eye Media, DMC Studio, Radio Mitre S.A., Radio City, Chalk + Blade, Sonoloom Podcasts, Sky News, MonoMono, Athena Media, Formula 1, Talkers, Clare FM, Geller Media International, News Corp Australia, The Times & Sunday Times, Bloomsbury Publishing, and RTV Vojvodina.2027 New York Festivals Radio Awards Grand Jury.Isabelle Aubin, Senior Manager, ICI Musique, Radio-Canada, Canada.Steve Ahern OAM, Publisher, Radioinfo & Radio Today, Australia.Rory Belfi, Vice President, Talk Programming, SiriusXM, USA.Marcella Boehler, Associate Producer, The Outlaw Ocean Project, USA.Andrew Biggs, Imaging Producer / Director, eyesoundTM, New Zealand.Andrea Borgnino, Journalist & Host, Rai Radiotelevisione italiana, Italy.Chris Browning-Brant, Lead Podcast Editor, Formula 1, United Kingdom.Marcos Calligaris, Content Director, Cadena 3 Argentina, Argentina.Diego Cannizzaro, Owner & Director, DMC Studio, Argentina.Jennie Cataldo, Owner & Producer, Accompany Studios, USA.Raymond Chung, Head of Radio 4, Radio Television Hong Kong – Radio 4, Hong Kong.Stuart Davies, Content Manager, Virgin Radio UK, United Kingdom.Niall Delaney, Chief Executive officer, Ocean FM, Ireland.Joni Deutsch, SVP of Marketing & Audience Development, The Podglomerate, USA.Paulo Dias, Head of Audio Innovation, Ultimate Media, South Africa.Rob Dowell, Executive Producer, BBC Radio, United Kingdom.Padraic Flaherty, Head of Operations & Group Programming Director, Clare, Ireland.Anthony Frangi, Head of ABC Capital City Radio Network, Australia.Liz Garten, Senior Producer, RNZ, New Zealand.Valerie Geller, President, Geller Media International, USA.Slobodan Govorcin, Drama and Fiction Program, RTV Vojvodina, Serbia.Rhys Gunter, Producer, News Corp Australia, Australia.Dylan Haskins, Commissioning Executive for Podcasts, BBC Sounds & BBC Radio 5 Live, United Kingdom.Roxane Hérent, Director, De Capes et de Mots, Belgium.James Keyte, Head of Audio Content, Penguin Random House UK, United Kingdom.Mads Petter Kohnel, Producer, MonoMono, Denmark.Jon Kirby, Director of Broadcasting - Energy Radio, Aramco-MPD, Saudi Arabia.Murray Jones, Writer/Producer, NZME, New Zealand.Liz Lane, Senior Investigations Producer, Sky News, United Kingdom.Steve Levine, Founder, Magnum Opus Broadcasting, United Kingdom.Jessica Lodge, Executive Producer, Nine Network Australia, Australia.Or Matza, Co-founder & Creative Director, Audio Drama Studios, USA.Siobhan McHugh, Narrative Podcast Producer & Academic, Australia.Charlotte Melén, Founder & Producer, Almost Tangible, United Kingdom.Eduardo Morino, Presenter, Radio Mitre S.A., Argentina.Greg Muller, Supervising Producer, The Case of Podcast, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Australia.Tony Murrell, Program Director, Hot 1027, South Africa.Götz Naleppa, Drama Director & Sound Artist, Naleppa Audio Productions, Germany.Anurita Patel, National Programming Head, Radio City, India.Jason Phipps, Founder & Director, Sonoloom Podcasts, United Kingdom.Helen Quigley, Producer/Director, B7 Productions Limited, United Kingdom.Will Roe, Executive Producer, Investigations - The Times and Sunday Times, United Kingdom.Krisztina Satori, Executive Producer, BBC World Service, United Kingdom.Des Shaw, Co-Founder/Producer, Zinc Media, United Kingdom.Mikyung Shin, Producer, Busan E-FM, South Korea.Tom Skipp, Senior Editor for Audio, Bloomsbury Publishing, United Kingdom.Ken Sweeney, Showbiz Editor, The Irish Sun, Ireland.Poonam Taneja, Founder & CEO, SAMSAARA Productions, United Kingdom.Mark Travis, Director, Media Production, New York Philharmonic. USA.Juan Villalba, Media Producer, National University of Cuyo, Argentina.Joan Webber, Senior Producer, CBC, CanadaView the 2027 Radio Awards Grand Jury to date:The Radio Awards Grand Jury evaluates entries on production excellence, creative execution, content presentation, direction, writing, achievement of purpose, and audience relevance. The judging process recognizes the craft, originality, and impact that define outstanding audio storytelling.Since 1957, the New York Festivals Radio Awards has recognized exceptional work across broadcast audio and emerging platforms. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2027, the competition continues to honor the voices, ideas, and creative achievements shaping the global audio landscape.Since 2023, the National Press Club, the World's Leading Professional Organization for JournalistsTM, has partnered with New York Festivals to recognize outstanding achievement in audio journalism. The partnership honors the highest-scoring news program across five categories: Coverage of Breaking News Story, Coverage of Ongoing News Story, Nonfiction Series, Investigative Journalism Podcast, and News Podcast. The 2027 honoree will be announced during the Storytellers Gala in May.Formed to promote justice through the arts and public engagement, JusticeAid has partnered with New York Festivals to present The JusticeAid Award for the highest scoring submission across all Social Justice categories in the NYF TV & Film and Radio competitions.New for 2027, New York Festivals partners with AwareNow Media to present the AwareNow Award, recognizing powerful film, audio, and documentary storytelling that raises awareness and inspires action around health and medical issues. The award will be presented to the highest-scoring submission across the Health/Medical Information Documentary and Health/Medical Documentary categories in the NYF Radio and TV & Film competitions.Each year, the New York Festivals Radio Awards welcomes entries from radio stations, networks, independent producers, publishers, and podcast creators, honoring innovative audio storytelling from around the world.All entries are judged online by the Radio Awards Grand Jury. Award-winning work will be featured in the Radio Awards Winners' Showcase. Explore the 2026 Radio Awards Winners' Showcase.The 2027 New York Festivals Radio Awards will announce its winners at the Storytellers Gala on Thursday, May 20, 2027. The virtual event will feature global highlights, winners' acceptance speeches, and behind-the-scenes commentary from some of the industry's most respected storytellers.The entry deadline for the 2027 Radio Awards competition is January 31, 2027. For more information, to enter the 2027 Radio Awards, or to view the 2026 Radio Awards Winners' Showcase, visit: .About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World's Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF Health AwardsRadioAwardsTV&Film Awards

Gayle Seminara Mandel

New York Festivals

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NYF Radio Awards® Announces 2027 Grand Jury as It Celebrates 70 Years of Audio Excellence News Provided By New York Festivals November 05, 2026, 20:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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