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Short Circuit At Greater Noida Mall, 15 People Safely Evacuated Now

Short Circuit At Greater Noida Mall, 15 People Safely Evacuated Now


Date: 2026-11-05 03:15:34

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Short Circuit Reported at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall

Around 10-15 people were safely evacuated after a short circuit in the projector room of an auditorium at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida caused wiring to overheat and generate smoke, Noida Police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on November 5 in Auditorium 10 of the mall, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh police station.

Police Response and Situation Status

According to the police, fire service personnel and police teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. The smouldering wires were extinguished using a fire extinguisher, and all 10-15 people present inside the auditorium were safely evacuated.

No casualties have been reported. The situation is under control, and further necessary action is underway, police said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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