Margherita Feleppa

Lecturer, School of Law, University of Wollongong

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I am a lecturer in Law at the University of Wollongong Australia and I hold a joint PhD from UTS and Roma Tre University. My research explores the regulation of planned obsolescence (the strategies that make our products increasingly short-lived), comparing the EU and Australian approach. I am passionate about consumer, competition and intellectual property law. As environmental concerns infiltrate all aspects of the law, I am focusing on how we can put sustainability at the front and center of our legal system.

2025–present Lecturer in Law, University of Wollongong



2025 University of Technology Sydney and Roma Tre University, PhD in Law 2020 LUMSA University, International Programme in Law

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