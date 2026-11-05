Senior Research Fellow, Disability and Health Unit, Department of Health Systems, Policy and Economics, Melbourne School of Public Health, The University of Melbourne

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Dr. Manasi Murthy Mittinty is a Harvard-trained, globally recognized leader in pain management and mental health equity, driven by a bold vision: to transform healthcare systems into culturally responsive, inclusive, and human-centred environments. Her groundbreaking work bridges science, lived experience, and system reform to drive meaningful change particularly for First Nations peoples, culturally diverse communities, and individuals affected by chronic pain and mental health disparities.

Fuelled by her own personal experience with chronic pain, Dr. Mittinty's journey from patient to pioneer has inspired a body of work that is reshaping how care is delivered.

Through her peer-reviwed publications, and more than 20 consumer articles reaching a global audience, Dr. Mittinty has built a powerful platform to influence clinical practice, policy, and public discourse. Her research spans chronic pain, disability, psychosocial interventions, dyadic coping, and system-level health reform, consistently advancing new models of care that place equity and empathy at the centre.

An influential voice in the sector, Dr. Mittinty has received a series of national and international awards that affirm her leadership, including the 2025 inaugural Prof Margaret Kelaher Oration Award by MSPGH, University of Melbourne, 2025 Women & Leadership Australia South Australia state winner award, 2024 the Hind-Rattan-Jewel of India Award, 2024 the Gargi Award in Science, 2023 the Harvard Mobility Grant, 2022 Women's Agenda Emerging Leader in Health Award, and 2022 the University of Sydney Vice Chancellor's Sponsorship Award.

Beyond her academic and clinical accomplishments, Dr. Mittinty is a strategic thinker, mentor, and policy advocate. She leads cross-sector collaborations, mentors the next generation of health leaders, and contributes to global efforts that address health disparities at their root. Her work challenges conventional models and reimagines healthcare as a system that listens, adapts, and uplifts especially for those who are too often left behind.

–present Senior Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne

2023 Harvard Medical School, Advanced Global Clinical Research Scholar

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