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Katie Barclay

Katie Barclay


Date: 2026-11-05 03:07:46

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • ARC Future Fellow and Professor in History and Archaeology, Macquarie University
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Katie Barclay is a Future Fellow and Professor in History and Archaeology, Macquarie University. She writes on the history of emotions, gender and family life. She is currently writing a book on the history of the kiss.


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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