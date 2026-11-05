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Michael Richardson

Michael Richardson


Date: 2026-11-05 03:07:45

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, Macquarie University
Profile Articles

I'm a Professor in the School of Psychological Sciences and the Centre for Elite Performance and Expertise at Macquarie University, Sydney. I co-direct the MInD Lab (Movement and Interaction Dynamics Lab) and xKiwiLabs. My research sits at the intersection of experimental psychology, cognitive science, and computational modelling. I study how humans perceive, act, coordinate, and make decisions - and how those processes can be understood through the lens of complex dynamical systems. My work spans interpersonal coordination and joint action, perception-action coupling, human-machine interaction, and applying machine learning and AI to understand and model human behaviour, as well as develop human-aligned AI and multi-agent systems.

Experience
  • –present Professor, Macquarie University
Education
  • 2005 University of Connecticut, Psychology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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