Michael Richardson
- Professor, School of Psychological Sciences, Macquarie University
I'm a Professor in the School of Psychological Sciences and the Centre for Elite Performance and Expertise at Macquarie University, Sydney. I co-direct the MInD Lab (Movement and Interaction Dynamics Lab) and xKiwiLabs. My research sits at the intersection of experimental psychology, cognitive science, and computational modelling. I study how humans perceive, act, coordinate, and make decisions - and how those processes can be understood through the lens of complex dynamical systems. My work spans interpersonal coordination and joint action, perception-action coupling, human-machine interaction, and applying machine learning and AI to understand and model human behaviour, as well as develop human-aligned AI and multi-agent systems.Experience
- –present Professor, Macquarie University
- 2005 University of Connecticut, Psychology
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