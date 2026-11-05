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Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Rejects Reports Of Tankers Changing Course

Putin's Envoy Dmitriev Rejects Reports Of Tankers Changing Course


Date: 2026-11-05 03:07:24

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin's Special Envoy on Foreign Investment and Economic Cooperation and Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO, Kirill Dmitriev (pictured), denied on Thursday recent reports about two tankers carrying Russian diesel toward the United States supposedly changing their course.

"Fake. Tankers destined for the US continue on course," Dmitriev insisted on X, where he also posted a report from the Financial Times (FT). "Why so much fake news from the @FT?" The Russian diplomat wondered further.

According to the news outlet, a Russian tanker labeled Talisman is currently off the coast of Algeria, signaling "for orders," meaning its final destination is yet to be determined, while Leruo, the Hong Kong-owned and Sierra Leone-flagged tanker, altered its signal to Brazil.

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