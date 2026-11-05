Burnham: Putin Won't Be Invited To G20 Summit In UK
United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham told The Economist in an interview posted on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to the G20 summit, which is set to be held in the UK next year.
The British prime minister also stated that the deal to hand over the ownership of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius is "in doubt," and that the UK government will "recast the arrangement" to ease Washington's concerns. He added that the US agreement with Denmark on Greenland may be a model for resolving the Diego Garcia issue.
Speaking about the recent midterm elections in the US, Burnham stated that "the pendulum has swung away from populism."
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