Apple Launches Seven-Part Bond Offering

Apple Inc. announced on Thursday that it launched a seven-tranche bond offering, including floating-rate notes due 2028 and 2029, as well as fixed-rate notes maturing in 2028, 2029, 2031, 2033, and 2036, according to the company's filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The tech giant's prospectus did not reveal the aggregate price of the notes offered, but stated that the interest on the floating-rate notes will be paid quarterly, while the interest on the fixed-rate notes will be paid semi-annually, beginning next year. The company noted that it aims to use the proceeds from selling the notes for general corporate purposes, including stock repurchases and the payment of dividends.