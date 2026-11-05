Security Guarantees For Ukraine Top Agenda Of Talks In Brussels Umerov

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with representatives of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States and NATO, we discussed what security guarantees for Ukraine from the United States and other partners should look like, as well as a new European security strategy. We are continuing work on this track. We will share details and the next steps later," Umerov said.

He stressed that it was important for Ukraine that security guarantees be not merely a political declaration, but a system that works in practice.

Umerov outlines initial results of talks in Brussels

On November 4, Umerov said that the main topics discussed in Brussels by representatives of Ukraine, the European Commission, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and NATO were work on the Prosperity Plan and financing for Ukraine in 2027.

Earlier, he said that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with representatives of the United States, the European Commission, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, NATO and the World Bank in Brussels on November 4-5 to work on the Prosperity Plan and security guarantees for Ukraine.

Photo: Rustem Umerov/Telegram