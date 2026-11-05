Zelensky Urges Latin American Countries And Spain To Help Restore Ukraine's Energy System

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the appeal during a special panel at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are interested in transformers from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia, power cables from Chile, as well as electrical equipment, cables and generators from Spain," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Ukraine needed the broadest possible international cooperation to restore its energy system, which remains one of the main targets of Russian attacks.

"We urgently need equipment, more equipment. We need transformers, power cables, more electrical equipment and various generators – both diesel and gas-powered," he said.

Zelensky on new EUR 4.36B EU tranche: Funds will go toward energy, air defense, drones

According to Zelensky, Russian forces are using missiles and Shahed-type attack drones, including to strike energy facilities that are essential for the operation of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine needed equipment compatible with its national power grid and urged the leaders of the summit's participating countries to help establish direct contacts with the relevant manufacturers.

"We need equipment that works with our power grid. And we need it quickly. So please help us establish direct contacts with your companies and manufacturers and ensure these supplies reach Ukraine as soon as possible. Let's do it," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, German companies have supplied Ukrainian energy workers with more than 36,000 pieces of equipment and materials to help maintain electricity supplies.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine