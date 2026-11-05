Zelensky Invites Ibero-American Summit Countries To Join Drone Deal Cooperation Format

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement during a special panel on Ukraine at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid, Ukrinform reports.

"We have a format called Drone Deals. I invite every country that seeks greater security to join us," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine had fundamentally changed the technologies of attack and defense, while unmanned systems and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities are becoming integral components of modern national security.

According to him, Ukrainian technologies could be useful not only in the military sphere, but also for protecting national borders, territorial waters and exclusive economic zones, monitoring hard-to-reach areas and responding to natural disasters.

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He also highlighted the considerable production capacity of Ukraine's defense industry, which currently exceeds the available financial resources.

"We can produce several times more drones than we currently have the money to pay for. And we are developing joint production with our partners. We are ready to share our experience, our technologies and the systems we have developed," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine