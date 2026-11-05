Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Zelensky Invites Ibero-American Summit Countries To Join Drone Deal Cooperation Format

Zelensky Invites Ibero-American Summit Countries To Join Drone Deal Cooperation Format


Date: 2026-11-05 03:07:01

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement during a special panel on Ukraine at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid, Ukrinform reports.

"We have a format called Drone Deals. I invite every country that seeks greater security to join us," Zelensky said.

He stressed that Russia's war against Ukraine had fundamentally changed the technologies of attack and defense, while unmanned systems and electronic warfare (EW) capabilities are becoming integral components of modern national security.

According to him, Ukrainian technologies could be useful not only in the military sphere, but also for protecting national borders, territorial waters and exclusive economic zones, monitoring hard-to-reach areas and responding to natural disasters.

Read also: Ukrainian drone maker discusses possible joint venture in Czechia

He also highlighted the considerable production capacity of Ukraine's defense industry, which currently exceeds the available financial resources.

"We can produce several times more drones than we currently have the money to pay for. And we are developing joint production with our partners. We are ready to share our experience, our technologies and the systems we have developed," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

MENAFN05112026000193011044ID1111922841


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search