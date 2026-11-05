Lubinets Presents Melania Trump With Order Of Princess Olga

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the award was presented during an event at the White House marking the establishment of a localized ceasefire in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson region.

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, I would like to present you with a state award for your leadership and courage, for saving our people and bringing Ukrainian children home. You have done so much," Lubinets said.

Melania Trump thanked him for the award and handed over a letter addressed to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"People are not born to hide in terror, watch drones and missiles in the sky, or search for mines on the ground. Who benefits from the deaths of innocent people? We live to love, create, learn and laugh. May this spark turn into a flame of peace," the U.S. First Lady said.

Lubinets explains assistance provided to residents evacuated from Oleshky

As Ukrinform reported, Melania Trump was the leading public advocate and mediator behind the localized ceasefire in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, which made it possible to carry out a humanitarian operation. Her adviser, Marc Beckman, coordinated the operation.

A meeting between Ukrainian and Russian representatives on the Oleshky ceasefire is taking place at the White House today.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets/Facebook