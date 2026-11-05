Russia Has Begun Conscripting Abducted Ukrainian Children Into Its Army Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a special panel on Ukraine at the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Russia has already begun sending some of these children – children it abducted from us and who have grown up during this war, over these years – into the Russian army. This is terrible, and it must stop," Zelensky said.

He recalled that Russia had abducted thousands of Ukrainian children, calling this one of the most horrific aspects of the war. He said that ending these actions required broad international exposure of Russia's crimes.

"The only way to stop this is to make sure the world knows what is happening. So please, speak about this, keep raising this issue and make sure the world hears about these crimes," Zelensky said, addressing the summit participants.

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He said Ukraine was ready to provide international partners with all the necessary information.

As Ukrinform reported, in Madrid, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed joint efforts to bring back Ukrainian children abducted by Russia with Andorran Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora. He said that 2,790 children had been returned so far.