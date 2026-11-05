Over 600 Hectares Cleared Of Russian Forces: Ukraine's Military Intelligence Reveals Details Of Operation In Sumy Region
In an exclusive video, special forces operators from Group 10, part of the HUR's Active Operations Department, revealed previously undisclosed details of the operation, during which they thwarted Russian offensive plans, cleared 642 hectares of territory and handed over the positions to other Ukrainian military units.Read also: Defense Forces strike Russian attack drone launch site, military depots
As a result of the two-stage Operation Cheburechna, 107 Russian troops were killed and another 157 wounded. Twenty-nine Russian soldiers were captured.
The intelligence officers also destroyed 61 drone launch sites and control centers, as well as 31 Russian artillery systems.
In addition, Ukrainian troops destroyed 368 Russian vehicles and 630 enemy shelters and fortifications.
Photo: HUR
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