Russia Attacked Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure 78 Times Over Past Three Days DTEK

MENAFN - UkrinForm) DTEK Group reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

By comparison, 11 large-scale attacks on the power system were recorded in 2022. The company notes that those attacks were aimed mainly at power plants.

"Why has keeping the lights on become more difficult? Did energy workers fail to prepare for attacks over the past five years? They did prepare. But Russia is constantly changing its attack tactics and increasing their intensity," DTEK said.

The company stressed that Ukraine's energy system is now in its fifth year of operating under constant enemy attacks. No other energy system in the world has faced destruction on such a scale and over such a prolonged period. Severe damage requires considerable effort and time to repair. The work of energy workers is made more difficult by constant air raid alerts and the threat of repeated attacks.

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"Despite this, energy workers are repairing damaged equipment around the clock to restore electricity to Ukrainian homes time and again," DTEK said.