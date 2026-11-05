UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Amman

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack in Amman that claimed the life of a Public Security officer and left a patrol officer injured after they were assaulted with a sharp object.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the country's strong condemnation of such terrorist and criminal acts, reaffirming its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The ministry also extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and relatives of the fallen officer, as well as to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its people, wishing the injured officer a speedy recovery.

//Petra// MF