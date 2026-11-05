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6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Electric Shock In Northern Shouneh


Date: 2026-11-05 03:06:07

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Northern Shouneh, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- A six-year-old girl died on Thursday after suffering an electric shock in the Northern Shouneh area.

Director of Muath bin Jabal Government Hospital Osama Abu Sunaina told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the girl was rushed to the hospital's emergency department, where the necessary medical procedures were performed. However, she was already dead upon arrival.

The body was transferred to the Northern Region Forensic Medicine Centre.

//Petra// MF

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Jordan News Agency

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