6-Year-Old Girl Dies After Electric Shock In Northern Shouneh
Northern Shouneh, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- A six-year-old girl died on Thursday after suffering an electric shock in the Northern Shouneh area.
Director of Muath bin Jabal Government Hospital Osama Abu Sunaina told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the girl was rushed to the hospital's emergency department, where the necessary medical procedures were performed. However, she was already dead upon arrival.
The body was transferred to the Northern Region Forensic Medicine Centre.
//Petra// MF
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