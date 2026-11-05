Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Jordan Condemns Houthi Missile Attack Targeting Saudi Arabia's Madinah

Jordan Condemns Houthi Missile Attack Targeting Saudi Arabia's Madinah


Date: 2026-11-05 03:06:05

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- Jordan on Thursday condemned an attempt by the Houthi militia to target the Madinah region of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, describing it as a provocation to Muslims' sentiments, a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// MF

MENAFN05112026000117011021ID1111922831


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search