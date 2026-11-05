Jordan Condemns Houthi Missile Attack Targeting Saudi Arabia's Madinah

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- Jordan on Thursday condemned an attempt by the Houthi militia to target the Madinah region of Saudi Arabia with a ballistic missile, describing it as a provocation to Muslims' sentiments, a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, a threat to its security and stability, and a blatant breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs reaffirmed Jordan's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing its support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

//Petra// MF