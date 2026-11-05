Bahrain Condemns Terrorist Attack Targeting Jordanian Security Personnel
Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-- Bahrain on Thursday strongly condemned a terrorist attack targeting Public Security personnel in Jordan, which killed a security officer and injured another while they were performing their official duties in the capital, Amman.
The Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Bahrain's full solidarity with Jordan and support for the measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability and combat terrorism.
The ministry also extended Bahrain's sincere condolences to the Jordanian government and people, as well as to the family and colleagues of the fallen officer, wishing the injured officer a speedy recovery.
//Petra// MF
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