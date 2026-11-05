Goken Nihon Marks 20 Years Bridging Japanese Engineering And Global Automotive Programs

As automotive development becomes increasingly global, Goken Nihon marks 20 years of helping Japanese automakers, suppliers and international engineering teams work across technical and language barriers.

Established on September 1, 2006, by Doug Smith and Tatsunori Nakamura, Goken Nihon was built around a straightforward idea: successful engineering depends on more than good design. It also requires clear communication, practical problem solving and close collaboration across borders.

From its Yokohama base, the company supports vehicle design and development, electric vehicle programs, engineering consulting, technical staffing, and Japanese English technical translation and interpretation. Its work now extends beyond automotive into transportation, medical devices and general manufacturing.

That combination of engineering expertise and language support has helped clients address practical challenges on international programs. In one engagement, an engineering liaison working with a Japanese automotive OEM identified part feasibility issues before design release, helping reduce the supplier's need for overseas travel. In another, a bilingual bridge engineer coordinated three programs involving 30 plastic parts, supporting on time delivery without requiring the supplier to establish its own bilingual engineering team in Japan.

As manufacturers manage increasingly complex international supply chains and development programs, Goken Nihon's experience highlights the importance of connecting technical decisions with the people responsible for executing them.

The company recently brought its team together in Omiya to celebrate the milestone and recognize the relationships and work behind its two decades in Japan.

"This milestone is a reflection of the hard work, commitment, and relationships of everyone who has helped shape Goken Nihon into what it is today," said JB Smith, Representative Director of Goken Nihon. "What excites me most is what comes next. We have a great team in Japan, the support of Goken's global organization through ONEGoken, and a lot of opportunity ahead of us."

As Goken Nihon enters its third decade, it plans to build on the engineering capabilities, customer relationships and cross border collaboration that have defined its work since 2006.

About Goken Nihon

Goken Nihon Co., Ltd. is an engineering services company based in Yokohama, Japan. Established in 2006, it provides engineering design, EV development support, consulting, engineering staffing, and Japanese English technical translation and interpretation for manufacturers across the automotive, transportation, medical device and general manufacturing industries.