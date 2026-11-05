Fajador Media: The Bilingual Hub Disrupting Combat Sports News

MENAFN - GetNews)Image courtesy of Fajador Media Fajador Media, founded by CEO Mike Afromowitz, now draws over three million monthly views on Fajador, serving audiences across the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Ecuador with combat sports news and a six-show bilingual podcast network.

Los Angeles, California - November 5, 2026 - When Fajador launched in 2023, it tapped into a massive, underserved audience in combat sports. The platform now pulls in more than three million views a month, drawing regular readers from the United States, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Ecuador. At the center of that rapid rise is Fajador Media CEO Mike Afromowitz.

The Roots of Fajador Media

Afromowitz originally set out to create a hub where American Latinos in the fight game could find news and network with one another. The idea grew out of a Muay Thai magazine he once ran in San Jose, California, combined with decades of industry experience. Over the years, Afromowitz headed up communications for both Strikeforce and Invicta FC before teaming up with UFC co-creator Campbell McLaren to help launch Combate Global-a promotion that quickly became a ratings powerhouse and brought much-needed Latin flavor to mixed martial arts. With Fajador Media, Afromowitz connects the dots between the United States, Latin America, and Spain, giving Spanish-speaking fighters around the world a shared home base.

Covering Every Corner of the Fight Game

Rather than sticking strictly to the headliners, Fajador covers everything from MMA, boxing, kickboxing, and Muay Thai to jiu-jitsu, judo, wrestling, kempo, lucha libre, and even sumo. Up-and-coming amateurs get the same attention on the site as reigning world champions. That mix carries over to Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube (@FajadorMedia), where followers might scroll from a clip of a local amateur talking about title dreams straight into an exclusive sit-down with a current belt holder.

Veteran Leadership Behind the Scenes

To build out the platform, Afromowitz brought on entertainment veteran Raul Martinez as producer and assistant editor. Martinez previously worked as a regional field manager in CAA's Experiential division, running major brand launches for Pepsi, AT&T, Skullcandy, Flip Cam, and Diamond Supply Co., alongside events at the Super Bowl and the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Long before his time at CAA, he helped Univision Radio launch "La Kalle Network," the country's first syndicated Spanglish radio show, which helped push reggaeton into the mainstream back in 2005. A former Latin Grammy voting member, Martinez has also produced more than 20 bilingual hip-hop albums, worked on three movie soundtracks, collaborated on thirteen films with the Quiroz Brothers and Universal Music artists, and worked alongside Friday the 13th creator Victor Miller.

"I was honored to join Fajador Media, which is disrupting the combat sports industry by finally giving us Latinos a platform to connect our brother and sister athletes from all around the world to the US," Martinez said. "It's working because we are Latino, talking to Latinos, as Latinos!"

Giving Local Gyms a Voice

In many parts of Latin America, traditional media outlets charge athletes just to get a local story into print. Fajador Media flipped that model by letting the community post news about gym openings, fundraisers, family events, and local fight cards for free. That open-door policy puts neighborhood gyms in front of a huge U.S. audience while making it easy for fans to find fighter profiles, social links, promoter info, and where to stream upcoming bouts.

A Growing Bilingual Podcast Network

After starting out as Fajador in 2023 and moving to Fajador the following year, the company rolled out a six-show podcast network hosted by voices from across the Americas:



En Esta Esquina: Hosted by former Univision radio personality Carlos Baltazar, this bilingual show covers the fight scenes in California and Las Vegas.

Danger Podcast: Led out of Miami by fashion artist and former Ecuadorian Combat Sports commission president Julio Molina.

Cara A Cara: Hosted from San Diego by veteran combat sports broadcaster Felipe Leon.

Fajador Con Natalia: Anchored in Mexico by attorney and former UFC Fox commentator Natalia Rivera, who recently took the show on the road to cover UFC 329 in Las Vegas.

Punto De Quiebre & Noticias Fajador: Jhonba Roa hosts "Punto De Quiebre" from Bogotá, alongside the network's quick-hit news feed, "Noticias Fajador." Entre El Nocaut y La Finalización: An upcoming show from Santiago hosted by Chilean combat sports judge and writer ATSteveDuncan.

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From the Mic to the Cage

With more than 125 episodes in the books, the network's guest list spans nearly every discipline: UFC fighters Waldo Cortes-Acosta, Ailín Pérez, Gianni Vázquez, and Javier Reyes; boxing champions Kenia Enríquez, Subriel Matías, Isaac Lucero, Yokasta Valle, and Yadira Bustillos; WWE NXT standout Lola Vice; Karate Combat champion Arturo Vergara; pro sumo trailblazer Gilberto De La Torre; and bare-knuckle fighters Julián Fernández and Gaston Reyno.

Outside the studio, the Fajador logo is hard to miss-showing up on fighters' gear and inside "La Jaula," the Combate Global cage broadcasting live out of Estrella TV's Burbank studios. The brand also recently kicked off its "No Se Raja" video series, which tells the stories of everyday workers who lead double lives as professional fighters. With new shows lined up for Chile, Argentina, Spain, and Mexico in 2027, Fajador Media is only widening its reach across the global fight community.

About Fajador Media

Founded in 2023 by combat sports executive Mike Afromowitz, Fajador Media is a multicultural digital news platform and bilingual podcast network dedicated to the global fighting community. Through its flagship website, Fajador, and active social channels, the company delivers daily coverage, original video series, and athlete spotlights across every major martial arts discipline. Its core mission is to bridge the media gap between the United States, Latin America, and Spain by giving both grassroots gyms and world-champion fighters a free, accessible platform to share their stories and connect with fans worldwide. For more information, visit Fajador or follow @FajadorMedia across social media.