Dr. Eric Duncan Introduces The SMMART Method, A Step-By-Step Guide To Choosing A Massage Chair Without Sitting In One First

MENAFN - GetNews) Former chiropractor known as the "Massage Chair Concierge" formalizes the consultation process he has used across more than 2,000 buyer conversations

Detroit, MI - November 5 , 2026 - Dr. Eric Duncan, a former chiropractor who now advises massage chair buyers across the United States, today introduced the SMMART method, a step-by-step framework for selecting a massage chair when trying one in person is not an option. The method draws on more than 2,000 one-on-one consultations and firsthand testing of more than 200 chairs, and it is being made available to shoppers through Dr. Duncan's consultations and his YouTube channel, Dr. Eric Duncan – The Wellness Doc.

Most people who buy a massage chair never sit in the model they order. Showrooms are concentrated in a handful of cities, inventory on the floor rarely matches what is available to ship, and few buyers have the time to drive between stores comparing chairs that can cost as much as a used car. Dr. Duncan built the SMMART method to close that gap by replacing the showroom visit with a structured conversation about the buyer rather than the product.

"Choosing a massage chair is very personal because two people can sit in the same chair and have completely different experiences," said Dr. Duncan. "The more we learn about what someone actually wants from a chair, the easier it becomes to narrow a large number of options down to the models that make the most sense for them."

From the Adjusting Table to the Showroom Floor

Dr. Duncan spent more than 2 decades in chiropractic practice before turning his attention to massage chairs. Patients kept asking him which chair to buy, and he found that manufacturer spec sheets answered almost none of the questions that mattered: how a roller actually feels on a tight lower back, whether a chair fits a 5-foot-2 frame or a 6-foot-4 one, or how much room a reclined chair really needs in a living room.

So, he started sitting in chairs. More than 200 of them so far, in showrooms across the United States, Canada, and Japan, to test models before they reached the North American market. That hands-on record, combined with a clinical background in biomechanics and body positioning, became the basis for the consultation process he now calls SMMART.

How the SMMART Method Works

The method walks a buyer through a fixed sequence of questions before any chair is named. Body type and height, the areas of the body that need the most attention, the space available in the home, the features that matter and the ones that do not, and the budget are each addressed in turn. Only after that profile is complete does Dr. Duncan match the buyer to a short list of chairs he has tested himself.

The approach is deliberately the opposite of a sales pitch. Consultations, which Dr. Duncan calls "Chair Chats," are free, run by phone, and carry no obligation to buy. Across more than 2,000 of those conversations, the return rate on chairs purchased afterward has stayed below 1 percent, a figure Dr. Duncan attributes to the time spent on the buyer's needs before any recommendation is made.

"People often ask me, 'What is the best massage chair?'" said Dr. Duncan. "My response is always, 'There isn't one. There is only a best massage chair for you.'"

Firsthand Reviews on YouTube

For buyers who prefer to research on their own, Dr. Duncan publishes plain-spoken video reviews on his channel, Dr. Eric Duncan – The Wellness Doc. Each video is filmed from the chair itself and covers what the manufacturer's listing leaves out: roller pressure, track length as it is felt rather than measured, stretch programs, noise, and how the chair handles different body sizes. The channel is intended as a companion to the SMMART method for shoppers who want to see a chair in use before booking a consultation.

Chairs recommended through the SMMART method are available through The Wellness Doc Shop, the online retailer Dr. Duncan operates, which ships nationwide with no shipping charge.

To book a free Chair Chat consultation or to view Dr. Duncan's reviews, visit or @TheWellnessDoc.

About Dr. Eric Duncan

Dr. Eric Duncan is a former chiropractor based in Detroit, Michigan, who advises massage chair buyers across the United States. Drawing on more than 2 decades in chiropractic care and biomechanics, he has personally tested more than 200 massage chairs and completed more than 2,000 one-on-one consultations. He developed the SMMART method, a step-by-step guide to choosing a massage chair, and publishes firsthand video reviews on his YouTube channel, Dr. Eric Duncan – The Wellness Doc. Chairs he recommends are available through The Wellness Doc Shop, his online retail business, which ships nationwid

Social Media: @TheWellnessDoc