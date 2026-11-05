Best Pizza San Diego Families Choose Comes From Seaside Pizza Co.

MENAFN - GetNews) Seaside Pizza Co. is a local pizzeria located on Mission Blvd in Pacific Beach, San Diego. It serves fresh, made-to-order specialty and custom pizzas, slices, appetizers, salads, cookies, and gelato. Customers can enjoy dine-in, takeaway, delivery, late-night orders, and catering for parties.

San Diego, CA, USA - November 5, 2026 - Seaside Pizza Co. is a local pizza restaurant located at 4263 Mission Blvd in Pacific Beach, San Diego. Seaside Pizza is just minutes from the beach. Customers can enjoy a great meal at a family-friendly restaurant. Local families can enjoy a relaxed atmosphere for a night out, while beach visitors can enjoy a hot slice of pizza after a day in the sun.

What sets this restaurant's menu apart is the wide range of options. For example, a customer can choose from several specialty pizzas or build their own, creating the best pizza in San Diego to suit their tastes. Pizza ordering can be simple or full of toppings: a customer can get a basic cheese pizza from one side of the menu and a pizza loaded with toppings from the other.

“Pizza night should feel easy and fun. Our menu gives everyone at the table something they love, from a simple cheese pie to a specialty pizza packed with toppings. Every pizza is made fresh to order, and the same care goes into a single slice as into a full catering order. Seeing families and friends share a meal here is what makes this work so rewarding,” said a spokesperson for Seaside Pizza Co.

Getting a meal from Seaside Pizza Co. is simple. Customers can order through their website and receive home delivery in Pacific Beach or Mission Beach, or pick up their order. Their business hours are: Monday-Thursday 11 AM - 10 PM; Friday-Saturday 11 AM - 2 AM; Sunday 11 AM - 10 PM. Catering services provide pizzas and other food for large parties.

Whether it's a weekday dinner or a weekend beach party, Seaside Pizza Co. provides delicious meals near the shore. Fresh ingredients, friendly counter staff, and a diverse menu with something for everyone have made this place popular with those who want the best pizza in the San Diego area.

About Seaside Pizza Co.

Seaside Pizza Co. is a neighborhood pizzeria serving customers along Mission Blvd in Pacific Beach. It provides fresh-made pizzas to order for takeaway, delivery, late-night, and catering. The menu includes specialty pizzas, custom-made pizzas, slices, appetizers, fresh salads, cookies, and gelato. The menu features the best pizza in San Diego, close to the beach.