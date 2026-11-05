Frameless Glass Company Brings Custom Shower Glass Fabrication To Bastrop And Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - GetNews) Homeowners in Bastrop who are planning a bathroom remodel can turn to Frameless Glass Company for custom shower glass in Bastrop and the communities around it.

AUSTIN, Texas - November 5, 2026 - Homeowners in Bastrop who are planning a bathroom remodel can turn to Frameless Glass Company for custom shower glass in Bastrop and the communities around it. Bastrop is already part of the area served from the company's Austin location, and the Austin team measures every enclosure on site before the glass is made.

Hardly any shower is truly standard. Walls in an older Bastrop home can drift a bit out of plumb. A new build might add a bench, a niche or a tiled curb, and each one changes the numbers. Frameless Glass Company takes the measurements in person and has each panel fabricated to fit that exact layout, so the glass follows the bathroom as it was built instead of a stock size.

Buyers can pick frameless or semi-frameless enclosures, grid-style designs or a full steam shower. Glass options include clear, frosted and low-iron, and a range of hardware finishes lets the door match the faucets and fixtures already in the room. Anyone comparing custom glass shower doors can look through finished Central Texas projects before setting up a consultation.

Remodels run on a schedule, and a quote shouldn't hold one up. The company can get a quote back within 48 hours, and its homepage says "Exact Pricing Fast; Sometimes Same Day!" Glass can be finished with FGC Armor, the company's protective coating. Installations come with its Limited Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty.

"Most of the bathrooms we see have some quirk, a wall that isn't quite square or a curb that sits a little high," said Chance Forman of Frameless Glass Company. "We measure what's actually there and build the glass around it. That's how a Bastrop homeowner ends up with a shower that looks like it was designed for that room from day one."

Bastrop sits about 30 miles east of Austin. Its projects are handled by the same Austin team that serves Elgin and other communities east of the city. The news follows a September announcement from Frameless Glass Company about expanded frameless shower installations in West Lake Hills.

Bastrop homeowners can request a quote at framelessglasstx.

About Frameless Glass Company

Frameless Glass Company designs, fabricates and installs custom glass for homes and businesses throughout Central Texas. Its work includes frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, steam showers, grid enclosures, custom mirrors, glass panel railings, glass partition walls and wine cellar enclosures. The company operates from its main office at 10509 Circle Drive in Austin, with additional locations in Georgetown and Cottonwood Shores. More information is available at framelessglasstx.