Northern Virginia Homeowners Turn To Enclosures Unlimited For Frameless Shower Doors And Enclosures

MENAFN - GetNews) Homeowners across Northern Virginia are turning to Enclosures Unlimited Inc. for custom frameless shower doors built to the bathroom they actually have. The Sterling-based glass company has served Northern Virginia, Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area since 1966, and it makes every enclosure to order, with no stock overseas doors and no catalog sizing.

STERLING, Va. - November 5, 2026 - Homeowners across Northern Virginia are turning to Enclosures Unlimited Inc. for custom frameless shower doors built to the bathroom they actually have. The Sterling-based glass company has served Northern Virginia, Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area since 1966, and it makes every enclosure to order, with no stock overseas doors and no catalog sizing.

Demand for frameless shower doors in Northern Virginia often starts with an older house. Walls lean, tile adds thickness and curbs slope, so the real opening rarely matches the original drawings. A technician measures each shower on site and checks the structure before any glass is ordered. The company then reviews glass, layout and hardware with the homeowner and gives a fixed price and timeline up front.

Its custom frameless shower doors and enclosures come in hinged, pivot, sliding, fixed-panel, neo-angle, corner and multi-panel layouts. Glass choices include clear, low-iron and frosted or textured panels, and frosted glass helps hide water spots from the hard water common in Loudoun County. Every shower uses tempered safety glass to meet Virginia building code for wet areas. Clamps are the default mount for the cleanest look, with channel available on request, and hardware comes in brushed nickel, polished chrome and matte black.

"Most of the bathrooms we see around here were never quite square, and that's why we measure every one ourselves," said Lori Ann Benish, general manager of Enclosures Unlimited. "When the glass is cut for the actual opening, the door hangs right, the seals stay tight and the homeowner gets the clean look they were picturing."

The company's licensed and insured crew protects finished surfaces during the install, tests every part and walks the homeowner through operation and care before leaving. Enclosures Unlimited stands behind each enclosure it supplies and installs with a two-year seals warranty. It belongs to the Shower Door Professionals Co-Op, the National Glass Association and the American Subcontractors Association of Metro Washington.

The shower work sits beside the company's other custom glass services, including the custom mirror installation across Fairfax County announced in September. Homeowners can call or send their project details through the company website to schedule a free in-home estimate.

About Enclosures Unlimited

Enclosures Unlimited Inc. is a custom glass company based in Sterling, Virginia, serving Northern Virginia, Maryland and the Washington, D.C., area since 1966. The company fabricates and installs frameless and semi-frameless shower enclosures, custom mirrors and gym mirrors, glass railings and partitions, glass wine cellars, table tops and specialty glass, using its own crew on every project.