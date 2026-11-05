B & L Glass Brings Luxury Indoor/Outdoor Glass Wall Systems To Stinson Beach Area Homes And Businesses

STINSON BEACH, Calif. - November 5, 2026 - B & L Glass designs, specifies and installs large indoor/outdoor glass systems for homes and businesses in Stinson Beach and along the Marin coast. The North Bay glass company has worked across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties since 1958, and its own employed glaziers handle every install.

Which of the glass wall systems in Stinson Beach fits a house depends mostly on the opening. A wide great room might get a multi-slide wall, with the panels stacked at one end or split to both. Lift-and-slide doors suit long spans where the panels are heavy. Some owners want the glass gone entirely, and a pocket slider tucks it into the wall. Others want a big pivot door at the terrace, or a fixed window wall that just holds the view. Where there isn't much room at the ends, folding glass doors fold back like an accordion.

Out at the beach, salt air and fog decide a lot of the spec. B & L Glass uses thermally broken frames and Low-E double-pane glass, tempered or laminated where safety glazing applies, with marine-grade hardware picked for salt exposure. The thresholds are flush subsill drains, so the deck and the living room meet at one level and the water still has somewhere to go. Crews detail weeps and drainage on every exterior job, and the Title 24 energy numbers get checked before the order goes in.

"On the coast, a glass wall has to work as hard as it looks," said Jeff Rowland, CEO and owner of B & L Glass. "We sit down with the architect and the builder early, pick the system that fits the span and the weather, and then our own crews put it in and stand behind it."

Brands on the list include LaCantina Doors, Marvin®, and Fleetwood. When a design wants the thin lines of steel, the company turns to Euroline Steel Windows + Doors. Clients can add pocket screens or motors, or order panels in custom sizes. The same crews also work on resort, hospitality and mixed-use buildings, not only private homes.

Marin homeowners already know B & L Glass for custom shower enclosures, mirrors and window glass. Its indoor/outdoor work follows the same pattern: the team coordinates with the architect and general contractor from the first call, installs with in-house crews and backs the job with its "We Make It Right" guarantee. Homeowners, architects and builders can request a free quote through the company website.

About B & L Glass

B & L Glass has served homeowners, builders and businesses across Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties since 1958. Services include custom shower enclosures, mirrors, glass railings, interior partitions, glass wine cellars, luxury indoor/outdoor glass systems, premium windows and doors, skylights, window film, insulated glass unit replacement, custom glass cutting and fabrication, commercial storefront and architectural glazing, and emergency residential and commercial glass repair.