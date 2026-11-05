LLC Publication Online Celebrates Six-Month Anniversary

MENAFN - GetNews) New York LLC publication service marks early growth milestone with more than 5,000 customers served and continued expansion across the state.

New York, NY - November 5, 2026 - LLC Publication Online is celebrating the six-month anniversary of its launch after serving more than 5,000 customers across New York State. The milestone reflects the company's early growth as it builds its presence in the state's LLC formation and compliance support market.

Since launching, the company has achieved a 100% acceptance rate for Certificate of Publication filings submitted to the New York State Department of State, five-star client satisfaction, and continued demand from newly formed businesses seeking help completing New York's LLC publication requirement.

LLC Publication Online entered the market with a focus on making that process easier to manage for business owners who would otherwise need to coordinate multiple steps on their own.

New York is one of only a small number of states that requires newly formed limited liability companies to publish notice of their formation in designated newspapers. Under Section 206 of the New York Limited Liability Company Law, notices generally run once a week for six consecutive weeks in two newspapers designated for the county where the LLC office is located.

Following publication, affidavits from the newspapers are submitted with a Certificate of Publication to the New York Department of State. LLC Publication Online also provides a How to Publish an LLC in New York guide for business owners who want to complete the publication process themselves.

The company's customer base now spans businesses formed in counties across New York, giving LLC Publication Online experience with a range of local publication arrangements and filing situations. LLC Publication Online also offers a Lowest Price Guarantee for Nassau County LLC Publication – the lowest in the market. That statewide reach has helped the company build a broader understanding of how the requirement is handled across different jurisdictions.

That growing statewide presence has also contributed to the company's early momentum. Surpassing 5,000 customers within its first six months marks strong early traction for LLC Publication Online and gives the company a substantial foundation for continued growth across New York.

As LLC Publication Online enters the second half of its first year, the company plans to continue growing its customer base across New York while maintaining its focus on fast processing, filing accuracy, and a straightforward customer experience.

To learn more about LLC Publication Online and its services, please visit .

About LLC Publication Online

LLC Publication Online is a New York LLC publication service that helps business owners complete the state's publication requirements under Section 206 of the New York Limited Liability Company Law. The company manages the process from public notice preparation and newspaper placement to Affidavits of Publication and Certificate of Publication filing with the New York Department of State. Serving LLCs across New York State, LLC Publication Online offers an expedited, fully managed process designed to reduce the administrative burden of publication compliance.