MENAFN - GetNews)"Traffic Attribution view in ThriveStack citedby with AI crawler hits, human visits and revenue on one timeline. Sample data for a made-up brand, Acme Labs."AI search attribution is a ThriveStack citedby feature that overlays AI crawler hits from server logs with human visits and revenue, then ties AI citations to signups, deals and payments.

Seattle, Washington - November 5, 2026 - AI search attribution, a ThriveStack cited by feature available to all customers starting today, overlays AI crawler hits from server logs with human traffic and revenue so marketers can trace AI answers to paying customers.

Ten percent of 104 senior B2B marketing leaders surveyed by Agentcy and Resonance in February 2026 can consistently link AI touchpoints to revenue. 81% call AI visibility a blind spot.

Referrer data covers part of the picture. In a scorecard of 11 AI engines compiled by ThriveStack citedby research as of Oct. 16, 2026, ChatGPT and Gemini were the engines seen adding a utm_source tag to links.

“Marketers disagree on how to measure AI search, and much of the debate starts and ends with the referrer. A server log records every AI crawler that read your page. We put that next to human visits and revenue on one timeline, so the answer comes from your own data.” said Gururaj Pandurangi, Founder, ThriveStack.

ThriveStack cited by reads server logs to count AI crawler requests, adds human visits from GA4 with AI assistants as their own segment, and plots revenue on the same days. It also joins citations to CRM and billing data so AI-sourced and AI-influenced pipeline can be reported. The Revenue Attribution view labels AI numbers as a floor, not a total.

AI search attribution is available to all ThriveStack cited by customers starting Nov. 6, 2026. The Traffic Attribution and Revenue Attribution views are in beta. Teams can build an attribution view at thrivestack/citedby/ai-search-attribution.

About ThriveStack cited by:

ThriveStack cited by is an AI visibility tool for brands and agencies. It measures citation gaps across 10+ AI engines, fixes them and attributes revenue to AI search. Teams use it to audit how AI assistants describe their brand, track prompts and competitors, and tie AI citations to revenue. Learn more at thrivestack/citedby.

About ThriveStack:

ThriveStack is a dual-engine B2B growth platform. ThriveStack cited by improves AI search visibility to capture pipeline. ThriveStack Revenue Intelligence uses CRM, product and billing data to prevent churn and drive expansion. Founder and CEO Gururaj Pandurangi is ex-Microsoft, Oracle and Zscaler.