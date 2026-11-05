Buzz & Beyond Showcases Video Understanding AI Platform Vling At Techcrunch Disrupt 2026, Targeting U.S. Brands And Agencies

SEOUL, South Korea - November 5, 2026 - Buzz & Beyond, the artificial intelligence company behind video understanding AI platform vling, introduced vling to the U.S. market at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, held Oct. 13-15 at Moscone West in San Francisco. The company was named to Startup Battlefield 200, a program that selects 200 early-stage companies from thousands of applicants worldwide.

Over the three-day event, Buzz & Beyond demonstrated vling's video analysis capabilities at its Startup Battlefield 200 booth and the Korea Pavilion. The company met with U.S. brands, agencies and technology partners to discuss specific use cases, including brand monitoring, creator marketing and data integration, and is continuing follow-up conversations with prospective customers and partners.

Beyond Mention Volume: Understanding Why and How Consumers React in Video

Social videos capture a wide range of consumer experiences, from footage of people using products to on-camera comments expressing satisfaction or frustration. Yet titles, hashtags and captions alone reveal little about how a brand actually appears in a video or what consumers are responding to.

vling analyzes what actually happens inside the video. Its proprietary multimodal AI examines on-screen visuals together with audio and captions to identify when, in which scene and in what context a brand appears or is mentioned. The platform converts those findings into structured data that brands and agencies can act on, helping them understand consumer reactions and shape campaign messaging and creator partnerships.

“Brand marketers want to know more than how often they're mentioned. They want to know what consumers like about their products and where they're running into problems,” said Charley Shim, CEO of Buzz & Beyond.“At Disrupt, we discussed with prospective U.S. customers and partners how consumer reactions and the context of brand exposure in video can inform marketing decisions. Going forward, our focus is on building real-world use cases with U.S. customers.”

Brand Intelligence and Creator Discovery

vling serves brands, media buyers and influencer marketing agencies through two core offerings.

Brand Intelligence analyzes brand mentions and positive and negative reactions in videos across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. It distinguishes sponsored content from organic mentions and benchmarks brands against competitors to pinpoint the scenes and contexts in which consumer reactions emerge. Brands and agencies can use these insights to understand what is driving negative sentiment, identify the messages to emphasize in campaigns and uncover new marketing opportunities.

Creator Discovery identifies creators suited for brand partnerships based not only on subscriber counts and views, but also on their brand- and product-related content, on-camera product use and the context of what they say. Rather than relying on reach alone, it helps brands see how a creator actually covers their brand and products.

Expanding in the U.S. on a Base of Paying Customers in Korea

Buzz & Beyond has more than 2,000 paying business customers in Korea, ranging from large enterprises to small and midsize businesses, and its revenue roughly doubled each year from 2024 to 2026.

The company has also laid the groundwork for its U.S. expansion. It has established a Delaware corporation and, as of January 2026, built a dataset spanning more than 1 million U.S. creators and over 2 million U.S. videos. In September 2026, it signed its first U.S. commercial data agreement with a Silicon Valley-based music data analytics company.

Brands and agencies interested in vling Brand Intelligence can apply for a 30-day free pilot through the vling Enterprise page.

About Buzz & Beyond

Founded in May 2019 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Buzz & Beyond is an AI company that develops vling, a video understanding AI platform for brands. vling analyzes on-screen visuals, audio and captions in social video to help businesses monitor brand mentions and consumer reactions, distinguish sponsored content from organic mentions, benchmark against competitors and identify creators with strong brand fit.