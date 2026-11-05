From Twerk To Real Estate: Katy Sancheski's Next Move

DUBAI, UAE - November 5, 2026 - The Spanish influencer is developing her business ventures through a company that brings projects, experience, and capital together.

Before real estate became part of her story, Katy Sancheski had already found her place in front of a camera. She started on social media at a young age, gaining attention through her twerk videos. Dance became her signature and the entry point for an audience that has since had the chance to discover other sides of the Spanish influencer.

Her career has also taken her onto numerous Spanish podcasts. Longer conversations offer a different perspective from a viral clip: there is room to explore the decisions, opinions, and projects of the person on screen. In that setting, her name becomes part of a personal story that is still unfolding.

One decision that shaped her adult life was moving to Andorra, with tax considerations among the factors behind the change. It is the base of her company and her own real estate investments, alongside projects undertaken with other investors. Those activities sit alongside her career as a content creator.

The business behind the public profile

Her company connects aspiring entrepreneurs with potential partners and private investors, including high-net-worth individuals. The proposition addresses a practical need: an idea may have potential and still require the right people to develop it. Sancheski seeks to facilitate introductions between those who want to build a business and those who can contribute experience or capital.

In that context, entrepreneurship and investment serve different functions. A project founder may bring sector knowledge and lead its development; a partner may contribute management experience, while an investor provides resources to move forward. Bringing those people together opens a conversation about how they might work together. The focus is on what each can contribute, beyond their public profile or wealth.

Spain and the United States on the horizon

She is now beginning to expand her activities into Spain and the United States. The expansion opens a period of seeking new business relationships and opportunities in real estate and other areas. Both markets are part of her growth plans, with the work ahead involving building relationships and understanding the characteristics of each destination.

Her social media presence may offer an advantage in opening those initial conversations. An audience can introduce an initiative to people who might otherwise never encounter it. Turning that interest into a collaboration then requires something more specific: understanding the project, the responsibilities involved, and what each party expects from the relationship.

Sancheski's story raises a question: how much does our first impression of someone determine what we believe they can achieve? Her beginnings remain part of her identity. Her next chapter is also taking shape through business and new partnerships. Some of the people who will play a part in it may still know her only from a video.

About Katy Sancheski

Katy Sancheski is a Spanish influencer and entrepreneur whose activities span social media, real estate investment and business development, with plans to expand into international markets.